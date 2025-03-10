Reliable Metal Detection in Poultry Production

Detecting metal in poultry products is a major challenge due to their high conductivity, often resulting in false rejects and product loss. As a best practice example, Plukon has implemented the metal detector Mitus® from Minebea Intec. Thanks to MiWave technology, they have significantly improved detection accuracy and reduced false rejects—ensuring efficient processes and reliable product safety in poultry production. Food products are subject to the stringent procedures of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). Particularly in the poultry industry, the resulting measures are especially rigorous due to the limited processing steps involved in poultry production. Metal detection is a critical aspect of food safety protocols, especially in environments where contamination risks are high. However, traditional metal detectors often struggle to accurately detect metallic foreign objects in poultry products due to their unique electromagnetic properties. This can lead to unnecessary product wastage and compromises in food safety standards. Precision that minimizes false rejections In response to these challenges, Plukon, a leading player in the poultry supply chain, sought a reliable solution to minimise false rejections and ensure the highest levels of metal detection, equipped with the innovative MiWave technology. The metal detector Mitus® is specifically designed to address the complexities of metal detection in poultry products. Its advanced MiWave technology enables the detection of even the smallest metallic contaminants with unparalleled accuracy, overcoming the limitations of traditional metal detectors. On top of that, the new design eases frequent cleaning procedures, which are essential and rigorous in this environment. Optimized processes and improved security By implementing Mitus® into their production line, Plukon has been able to significantly reduce false rejections, thereby minimizing product waste and maximizing operational efficiency. Moreover, the metal detector Mitus® ensures compliance with HACCP standards, providing peace of mind to both Plukon and their customers regarding the safety and quality of their poultry products. „We’ve faced many challenges with false rejects over the past few years, so I’m really pleased to have these new metal detectors on our lanes. They not only save us time and reduce costs, but also allow my hardworking team to stay focused on what truly matters.”

Jeroen V., Maintenance manager INFOBOX Key facts Whether it’s chicken wings, breast, thighs or a complete chicken, these are all products that Plukon delivers. They face significant challenges in implementing metal detectors due to the complex composition of the products. Frequent „false“ detections can result in extensive tests in the quality department, reducing the return of investment of such devices. Application To ensure that any type of metal contamination is excluded after processing, a metal detector Mitus® was installed in the line before the final packaging of the poultry. This ensures product safety and quality, meeting industry standards and assuring consumers of product integrity. Products Metal Detector Mitus®

Transport system BMK Customer benefits Significant improvement in detection sensitivity to ensure consumers’ highest product safety

Increased productivity through the reduction of false rejects

Easy cleaning thanks to the hygienic design The customer With currently 30 branches and 9,000 employees, Plukon plays a leading role in the supply of poultry meals and salads throughout Europe. By meeting highest quality standards Plukon is an important and reliable supplier for the retail market.