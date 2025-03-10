The Vice-President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Gerardine Mukeshimana, will visit Senegal from 12 to 14 March 2025 to discuss current cooperation between IFAD and Senegal with the Senegalese authorities and explore future opportunities for collaboration.

During her visit, Vice-President Mukeshimana will meet with several Senegalese authorities, notably His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal; Mr Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock; and Mr Abdourahmane Sarr, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation.

Also programmed during Ms Mukeshimana’s visit are the signing of a new financing agreement between IFAD and Senegal and a visit to certain projects financed by IFAD in Bambey and Kaolack departments to learn about the impact of these initiatives on rural communities .

IFAD has been working in Senegal since 1979 and has supported 22 programmes and projects totalling US$1.4 billion, US$530 million of it directly financed by IFAD. Nearly 900,000 households have benefited from these programmes and projects. The current country portfolio includes five ongoing projects, two projects cofinanced by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and one grant programme.