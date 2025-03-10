Livestock Identification and Animal Traceability in Africa

Livestock identification refers to the process of marking or tagging animals to distinguish them individually or as part of a group. It helps track, manage, and ensure the health and safety of livestock. Identification methods can be used for various purposes, including disease control, breeding programs, theft prevention, and trade compliance.

The global livestock identification market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the livestock identification market is driven by factors such as the large potential to reduce economic losses and livestock mortality rates due to accurate and efficient animal disease traceability, rapid adoption of automation technology and IoT-enabled devices for efficient management of livestock farms, increased focus of livestock farmers on real-time identification and tracking of animals, and data-driven decision making are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Product launches and developments have been the key strategies major players in the livestock identification market adopted for the past few years. Companies also adopt several other growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration in the livestock identification market to increase their market share.

Sub-Saharan African countries have adopted a declaration on animal identification and recording, a move that is expected to improve food security, livestock genetics and better flock management. Livestock is one of the most important and fastest growing agricultural subsectors in developing countries, fueled by increasing demand for animal products.

Livestock accounts for 37 per cent of agricultural Gross Domestic Product and it continues to grow. Despite the rapid growth globally, animal production (meat, milk and eggs) in Sub-Saharan Africa is increasing at a slower pace. A substantial and sustained increase in animal production and productivity is therefore required and animal identification, performance recording and traceability can significantly contribute to the much-needed growth. The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme targets an annual growth rate of 4.2 percent for the livestock sector by enhancing the role of livestock in agricultural intensification and promotion of market-based livestock development. The new identification protocol is also expected to help manage animal health and disease control.

Animal identification experience in developed and developing countries Different developed and developing countries have been implementing animal identification, registration, and performance recording (ICAR, 2021). More recently, Rwanda has taken a bold step by developing Rwanda National Livestock Database and has gone ahead to digitally register all its livestock in the database (RAB, 2021). The program started with cattle (RAB, 2021). In Kenya, animal identification, registration and data recording in separate databases have been on-going for long time with the existence of government farms, large private farms and breed societies, and recent efforts is being focused on harmonization of the identification system and centrally curating the related data in a centralized database managed by the Kenya Livestock Breeders Association (KLBA). Besides, ADGG is working with KLBA to incorporate the large number of small holder farms using a nationally determined harmonized identification system. The Kenyan Government has developed a strategy for 2020 to 2030, to support ongoing efforts on animal identification, registration, and data recording.

In Tanzania, the Government enacted the livestock identification, registration, and traceability Act No 12 of 2010 (2010) to provide for the establishment of the National Livestock Identification, Registration and Traceability System for purposes of controlling animal diseases and livestock theft, enhancing food safety assurance, regulate movement of livestock, improve livestock products and production of animal genetic resources and to promote access to market. The European Union regulation which came into force in 1992 directs keepers of farm animals to maintain up to date records and the competent authority in member states must have access to the records on request.