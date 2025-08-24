IITA-CGIAR Scales Up Cassava Peel Feed Technology in Rwanda to Curb Rising Livestock Production Costs

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centres (CGIAR) are scaling up cassava peels feed technology in Rwanda as a cost-effective and sustainable feed ingredient through ongoing efforts to scale innovation in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dubbed High-Quality Cassava Peel (HQCP), the technology aims to benefit livestock farmers in the country who have been grappling with rising feed costs, particularly maize-based ingredients, which now sell for around 400-600 Rwf (USD 0.28-0.41) per kilogram.

However, according to researchers, HQCP mash, produced from processed cassava peels, costs only 200-250 Rwf (USD 0.14-0.17) per kilogram and delivers the same nutritional value as maize in feed formulation.

“Producing animal feed from cassava peels will cut the amount of cereals previously imported for mixing with other feeds. This will increase income for farmers and livestock keepers, especially since imported feed is expensive, and often in short supply,” said Jules Mutabazi, researcher at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA-CGIAR) is scaling up the use of High-Quality Cassava Peel (HQCP) technology among cassava and animal feed entrepreneurs, following a successful pilot phase.

The innovation, introduced under the Rural-Urban Nexus (RUNRES) project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), aims to cut reliance on maize for livestock feed, thereby freeing up maize for human consumption and reducing costly imports.

By transforming cassava waste into feed for cattle, goats, pigs, and poultry, HQCP is not only lowering costs but also creating new agribusiness opportunities.

On 5–6 August 2025, IITA, through its Gwiza-Muhinzi project (funded by the European Union) and RUNRES, hosted a hands-on training in Rwanda entitled “Advanced Practical Training on High-Quality Cassava Peel Processing into Animal Feed”.

The two-day program brought together 35 cassava and animal feed entrepreneurs. Led by Dr. Iheanacho Okike, Scientist at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), participants were taken through every step of the HQCP process—sorting wet peels, grating/milling, dewatering, pulverizing, sun drying, milling the dried mash, and storing—to equip them with skills to replicate the technology in their enterprises.

“Wasting cassava peels is like throwing money away. By processing those peels into HQCP feed, we create value from waste, address the rising cost of livestock feed, and reduce environmental impact. This is a win-win for farmers, processors, and the planet,” noted Dr. Okike during the training.

For some participants, the training proved transformative. Jean Claude Munyaneza Kabayiza, cassava seed entrepreneur and CEO of Holly Agriculture Company in Rwanda’s Eastern Province, said it reinforced his ambition to establish a cassava peel processing unit.

“I already had this project in mind, but it gave me even further clarity. I may not start with a large factory, but I can begin with a small or medium-scale unit that processes cassava while ensuring no residue is wasted,” he explained.

Others highlighted the immediate economic benefits of the innovation. “This cassava peel flour is helping us reduce the cost of animal feed. It is cheaper than the maize feed we normally buy, and it still has the high quality and nutrients our livestock need,” said Noella Umutoni, an animal feed entrepreneur from Bugesera District.

By turning agricultural waste into a valuable resource, HQCP technology is proving to be a practical solution to feed affordability and availability challenges, while strengthening Rwanda’s livestock sector and advancing the country’s food security goals.