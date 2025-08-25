Navara South Africa recognised for driving gender equality

Nissan South Africa has been certified as one of the country’s leading businesses when it comes to gender empowerment.

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards, now in its 20th year, handed over a certificate at the company’s Irene head office recognising Nissan for its commitment to promoting gender equality in the workplace as a key business strategy.

“We as Nissan South Africa, are continuously working to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where every individual is valued, respected and empowered,” said Kholo Kunene, Nissan Africa’s Human Resources Director. “It is an honour to be recognised for the successes we have achieved. However, while we see this as a wonderful milestone on our journey to workplace equality it is certainly not the finish line. We will continue to improve the status quo.”

This certification recognises the months of research that have gone into the benchmarking of the company’s structure, women-focused skills development programmes, and female-empowered company policies. The judges also took the number of female directors, senior management, and employees into consideration.

Historically, women have been severely underrepresented in the automotive industry and Nissan South Africa is committed to change this reality by driving numerous skills and leadership development initiatives throughout the organisation, from the company’s local suppliers to technical positions in its assembly plant, and ultimately senior management, said Nissan South Africa managing director Maciej Klenkiewicz.

“We can’t just open the door to women to access the industry, we must create spaces where they can develop, grow and thrive. We have found that when women hold positions of influence, they provide new perspectives, introduce diverse ideas and help drive overall business success,” Kunene said. “We believe the industry will truly only benefit from more gender diversity.”

Klenkiewicz said mentorship played a big role in accelerating gender diversity within Nissan.

“Women employees can access tailored development training and interactive mentorship programmes on a global level. It shows women that their journey inspires and that their leadership matters. It paves the way for a more inclusive future.”

He said it was particularly gratifying for Nissan South Africa to receive the recognition during Women’s Month in South Africa, which celebrates the pivotal role of South African women in the Struggle against Apartheid

Kunene believes that a gender empowered company enhances the company’s ability to attract the very best people in the industry, regardless of gender.

“Everyone in Nissan is working together to make our company a success. By having a diverse workforce, we are bringing our customers the best skills and knowledge the industry has to offer,” said Kunene.

“We are changing the face of the industry, impacting lives, shaping careers and building a future together.”