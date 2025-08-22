Hydrachem is set to showcase the future of disinfection at the WHX Cape Town expo this September, unveiling its powerful Biospot™ and Cert™ ranges, both trusted worldwide.

With hygiene being a global priority, Hydrachem provides fast, reliable and cost-effective pathogen control across multiple sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and public environments. Its disinfectants support infection prevention on critical surfaces, offering consistent, scalable and safe solutions for eliminating dangerous bacteria and maintaining high standards of hygiene.

Leading the portfolio is Biospot™, a professional-grade disinfectant that eliminates harmful microorganisms quickly without compromising on safety.

Alongside it, Cert™ is also being showcased at WHX. Cert™ is Hydrachem’s targeted disinfectant technology designed for spot-cleaning and high-contamination areas, now enhanced by Cert™ Bleach Tablets, enabling convenient, on-demand chlorine generation.

Nicolas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

“We’ve built our reputation on reliability and results. From hospitals to hotels, our disinfectants give organisations the tools they need to protect people, prevent outbreaks and maintain the highest standards of hygiene.”

Beyond disinfection, Hydrachem will spotlight its globally recognised OASIS water purification tablets – a vital solution for humanitarian aid, remote communities and emergency response, providing WHO-compliant safe drinking water within minutes.

Visitors to Hydrachem at WHX Cape Town will have the chance to meet the team and get a full understanding of its products. This will include:

See it in action : Live demos of Cert™ and Biospot™ against high-risk pathogens.

: Live demos of Cert™ and Biospot™ against high-risk pathogens. Next-generation hygiene: Discover how Hydrachem solutions improve safety, compliance and cost-efficiency.

Discover how Hydrachem solutions improve safety, compliance and cost-efficiency. Scale with confidence: Learn how Hydrachem supports governments, NGOs and businesses with bulk supply and tailored solutions.

Hydrachem invites all attendees to visit Stand H3:C21 and experience how science, innovation and decades of expertise are creating cleaner, safer environments worldwide.

WHX Cape Town takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre between 2 and 4 September 2025.