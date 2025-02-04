IFDC, COMESA in a partnership to enhance agricultural productivity in Africa

The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), a dynamic team of individuals working worldwide to help improve sustainability and the Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA), a specialized agency of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in Africa.

This partnership aims to boost the private sector-led supply of quality fertilizers; strengthen agricultural research, policies, and regulations; and increase smallholder farmers’ awareness of fertilizers through training.

As both organizations continue to collaborate with COMESA and other regional partners, their efforts will play a crucial role in improving food security, boosting agricultural productivity, and fostering sustainable growth for farmers in Eastern and Southern Africa.

Following the MoU signing at the COMESA Secretariat in Lusaka, Zambia, key stakeholders participated in high-level discussions to address challenges in the fertilizer industry through a collaborative regional fertilizer program, and to explore solutions and highlight the strategies required for such a program.

IFDC President and CEO Henk van Duijn emphasized the importance of private sector engagement in developing a thriving fertilizer industry. He added that COMESA will join other regional economic communities to develop regional roadmaps for implementing the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health (AFSH) Action Plan, with support from joint donors.

Focusing on strengthening the agriculture sector in Africa, ACTESA Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Mukuka emphasized that this collaboration is crucial in advancing the COMESA Fertilizer Regional Programme (COMFREP), which aims to improve smallholder farmers’ access to affordable, quality fertilizers across 21 COMESA Member States.

Additionally, COMESA Director for Industry and Agriculture Providence Mavubi reaffirmed COMESA’s commitment to improve farmers’ livelihoods and food security across the region, highlighting the urgency of addressing the region’s agricultural challenges, particularly in enhancing productivity and sustainability.

IFDC and ACTESA’s partnership marks a significant step toward addressing the challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Africa. By leveraging private sector involvement, strengthening research and policies, and increasing awareness of fertilizers, the initiative promises to drive agricultural transformation across the continent.

IFDC President and CEO Henk van Duijn and ACTESA Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Mukuka shake hands after signing the Memorandum of Understanding between IFDC and ACTESA.