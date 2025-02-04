ILRI signs MoU with even universities to enhance the productivity and sustainability of Ethiopia’s dairy sector

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with seven Ethiopian universities to enhance the productivity and sustainability of Ethiopia’s dairy sector in the next five years.

The collaborative effort involving Adigrat, Aksum, Ambo, Bonga, Jimma, Mekele and Raya university will boost the integration of academic research with practical applications in uplifting the sector’s performance.

In this, the universities will play a crucial role by offering specialized curricula, engaging students in practical training, and promoting entrepreneurship through the establishment of business incubation centres.

By linking academic research with practical solutions, this partnership seeks to drive innovation and sustainability in Ethiopian agriculture sector.

