The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have launched a new US$9.2 million investment project in cooperation with the Government of Libya that will help 57,000 smallholder farmers and pastoralist households in chronically dry areas make their water supplies last longer and build their resilience to climate change.

Funded entirely through an Adaptation Fund (AF) grant, the Resilience to Negative Impacts of Climate-Aggravated Water Scarcity in the Agriculture Sector in Libya (RENEWAL) project will be IFAD’s first-ever investment in Libya.

“IFAD is thrilled to make a first investment in Libya through the RENEWAL project. This a vital initiative for building resilience in Libya’s agricultural sector,” said Vrej Jijyan, Country Director at IFAD. “By improving water management and introducing climate-adaptive practices, we are addressing the most urgent needs of rural communities. Our goal is to ensure that smallholder farmers, and especially women and youth, not only survive the impacts of climate change but thrive despite them. This project represents a strong commitment to the future of Libya’s agriculture and its people.”

Higher temperatures, reduced rainfall and saltwater intrusion in coastal regions means that Libya – one of the world’s driest countries – may be unable to provide water to its population in the future. Outdated infrastructure, climate impacts and political transition have further exacerbated long-standing water scarcity. Libya urgently needs to extend the lifespan of its available water resources. Strengthening the resilience of small-scale farmers and pastoralists is critical for both the food supply and social cohesion and giving rural people livelihood options in their own communities.

The project launch was welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the inaugural workshop it hosted in Tripoli on 28 April 2025, when representatives from IFAD, UNOPS and the Libyan government discussed RENEWAL’s goals and how they would be achieved. The Ministry of Environment recognized this project as a key step towards supporting vulnerable communities, women, youth and smallholder farmers and enhancing water and food security.

UNOPS also emphasized the importance of the project for rural economies. “Climate adaptation is key to building resilience in Libya’s agriculture and livestock sectors,” said Nathalie Angibeau, UNOPS Country Manager in Tunisia, who oversees projects’ implementation across North Africa.

Key project activities include the improvement of water and soil management, climate vulnerability assessments, and capacity building for local communities. The project emphasizes social inclusion, prioritizing the needs of women, smallholder farmers, and pastoralists.

Targeting vulnerable areas across Libya, including the northwest, northeast, and southern regions, the project will be rolled out in stages. In addition to improving agricultural practices, the project will capture and disseminate knowledge across the country, ensuring that best practices are replicated in other regions.

Libya has been a longstanding member of IFAD and a generous contributor to IFAD’s replenishments, with a total of US$49.97 million since the foundation of IFAD in 1977.