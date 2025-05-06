Water relief for communal livestock farmers in some parts of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district

In a decisive move to strengthen rural livestock farming and deliver on its service commitments, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has improved water access for communal livestock farmers in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District. This development marks a meaningful step towards securing sustainable agriculture in some of the province’s most water-stressed areas.

Through targeted interventions and strategic infrastructure upgrades, the Department has brought much-needed relief to farming communities that have long contended with unreliable water sources.

More than a dozen villages across Kagisano-Molopo and Greater Taung Local Municipalities are now benefitting from restored, upgraded, and newly developed water systems. These improvements include the installation of windmills, submersible pumps, high-capacity storage tanks, and the drilling and equipping of new boreholes, ensuring farmers have consistent and reliable access to water for their livestock.

Speaking on the significance of this initiative, MEC Madoda Sambatha said this is a major step in the right direction. “For us, farmers are a priority. Without water, there is no farming, and without farming, there is no rural economy. What we have achieved in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati is a clear example of how the government must respond to the needs of its people. We are not done, there are still areas in need, but this marks a firm beginning,” said MEC Madoda Sambatha.

In Kagisano-Molopo, communal farmers in Langpomp, Gamongalenyane 1, Maheng, Setabeng, and Matlhabatlhabe now enjoy improved access to water following the installation of new windmills, rehabilitation of boreholes, and construction of reservoirs.

In Greater Taung, eight villages—Comforthill, Choseng, Tlapeng, Fairview, Mogopela B, Tamasikwa, Maphoitsile, and Manthe—are already experiencing the benefits of upgraded boreholes, new pumps, and reticulation system that feeds into a new 60,000-litre Zinc storage tank.

For farmers like Mr Pucoe Oatlhotse of Kgomotso Village, under the Baga Mothibi Tribal Authority, the intervention has had a tangible impact. “We are truly encouraged by the progress we are seeing. Access to clean water is making it easier for us to care for our livestock. The Department’s support has brought real change on the ground, and we are grateful,” Oatlhotse remarked.

As part of its broader livestock support strategy, the Department has also installed handling facilities alongside existing dipping tanks, enabling safer and more efficient livestock management during health inspections and disease control operations.

These efforts are not only helping sustain livestock farming in the district but are also reinforcing food security and stimulating local rural economies.

The Department is currently assessing additional areas across the province for similar interventions, as it continues to roll out its mandate to support agricultural development and climate-resilient farming systems.