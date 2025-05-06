Regenagri to Launch New Standards Enhancing Sustainability and Traceability in Regenerative Agriculture

Regenagri, a global regenerative agriculture initiative, is set to introduce a suite of updated standards aimed at boosting both the sustainability and traceability of regeneratively produced food and textiles.

The enhanced framework will also add measurable criteria to support regenerative claims across supply chains.

Although the official release of the new standards is scheduled for 6 June 2025, regenagri will host two online briefing sessions on 4 June to present a comprehensive overview of the updates and respond to participant questions.

Franco Costantini, CEO of regenagri, noted that the organisation has experienced substantial growth in recent years, now supporting regenerative practices across large expanses of farmland worldwide.

“These updated standards reflect that growth and underline our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement,” said Costantini. “They’re designed to strengthen our ability to verify the positive environmental impacts of regenerative agriculture, while improving transparency and accountability across global value chains.”

Key Updates to regenagri Standards

Regenagri Content Standard (regenagriCS)

This updated standard outlines robust chain of custody requirements for food, feed, and textile products made from regeneratively grown materials. Key revisions include:

Clearer guidance on transaction certificates and remote audits

Structural improvements for easier implementation

A continued focus on boosting regenerative production to deliver environmental benefits such as lower carbon emissions, healthier soils, and increased biodiversity

Chain of Custody (CoC) Standards for Food and Textiles

These separate but aligned standards ensure traceability and segregation throughout the supply chain—from primary processing to final product. Notable updates include:

Revised certification processes and timelines

Enhanced requirements for multisite and group certification

Updates to due diligence, supplier approval, and audit procedures

Regenagri Claims Requirements

This update offers clearer guidance on how certified farms and companies can make accurate marketing, product, and impact claims. It includes:

Clarified criteria for each type of claim

Standardised messaging templates

Defined roles for certification bodies and organisations in monitoring and managing claims