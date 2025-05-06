New Study Unveils Innovative Approach to Mitigate Methane Emissions from Rewetted Peatlands

A recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment presents a novel method to reduce methane (CH₄) emissions from rewetted organic soils—an essential strategy for climate change mitigation.

The research, led by Shihao Cui and colleagues, demonstrates that controlled burning of the soil surface before rewetting can decrease CH₄ emissions by over 95% during the initial 90 days post-rewetting.

The Challenge of Rewetting Organic Soils

Organic soils, which constitute about 3% of Earth’s land surface, store approximately 25% of global soil carbon. Historically, these soils have been drained for agricultural purposes, transforming them from carbon sinks into significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Rewetting these soils is a key strategy to restore their carbon storage capacity; however, this process can inadvertently lead to increased CH₄ emissions due to the anaerobic conditions that promote methane-producing microbes.

Conducted in Denmark, the study involved laboratory experiments using soil cores from degraded farmland. The researchers applied controlled surface burning to the soil before rewetting and monitored the subsequent CH₄ emissions over a 90-day period. The results revealed a dramatic reduction in CH₄ emissions compared to soils that were rewetted without prior burning.

Mechanisms Behind the Emission Reduction

The reduction in CH₄ emissions is attributed to several factors:

Altered Soil Chemistry: Burning the soil surface increases the stability of soil carbon, making it less susceptible to microbial decomposition.

Decreased Methanogen Activity: The heat from the controlled burn reduces the abundance and activity of methanogenic microbes responsible for CH₄ production.

These changes create conditions less favorable for methane generation, thereby mitigating the short-term emissions associated with soil rewetting.

Implications for Climate Change Mitigation

This approach offers a promising solution to a significant challenge in peatland restoration efforts. By integrating controlled burning into rewetting strategies, it is possible to enhance the climate benefits of restoring organic soils.

However, the researchers caution that while the short-term results are promising, long-term field studies are necessary to assess the persistence of these effects and to evaluate potential ecological risks, such as pollution runoff, before implementing this method on a larger scale.

Policy and Future Directions

The European Union’s Nature Restoration Law mandates the restoration of at least 30% of drained organic soils by 2030, with an increase to 50% by 2050. This study provides valuable insights that could inform these restoration efforts, ensuring that they not only restore carbon storage capacity but also minimize the release of potent greenhouse gases like methane.

As climate change continues to pose global challenges, innovative strategies like the controlled burning of soil surfaces before rewetting offer a practical approach to enhance the effectiveness of restoration projects. Continued research and careful consideration of ecological impacts will be crucial in scaling this method to achieve broader environmental goals.