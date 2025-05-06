Kenya to Host 13th World Potato Congress in 2026, Spotlighting Africa’s Role in Global Food Security

Kenya is set to make history by hosting the 13th World Potato Congress (WPC) in Nairobi from October to November 2026, marking the first time this prestigious global event will be held in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Themed “Developing Global Potato Partnerships for Enhanced Food Systems, Food Security, and International Trade,” the congress aims to spotlight the critical role of potatoes in addressing food security and fostering economic growth, particularly in Africa.

The successful bid to host the WPC was a collaborative effort led by the National Potato Council of Kenya (NPCK) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, with support from various public and private sector partners, including the International Potato Center (CIP), Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), and others.

Peter VanderZaag, President of the World Potato Congress Inc., expressed enthusiasm about Kenya’s selection, stating, “Kenya is centrally located and a leader in both potato research and development in East Africa. I am confident that this congress will increase the profile and capacity for the potato value chain in this region as well as provide an opportunity for networking, investment, and trade relationships across the entire potato sector.”

Potatoes are the second most important food crop in Kenya after maize, playing a significant role in food security, poverty alleviation, and economic development. The crop supports over 800,000 smallholder farmers and contributes to the livelihoods of approximately 3.8 million people directly and indirectly. Despite its importance, the potato sector in Kenya faces challenges such as low yields and limited access to quality seeds, highlighting the need for increased investment and innovation.

The 2026 WPC is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates from around the world, including researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and farmers. The event will feature a range of activities, including a trade show, technical tours of seed and potato growing operations, and sessions on topics such as seed production, pest and disease management, and value chain development. Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience Kenya’s rich cultural heritage and natural attractions, including visits to national parks and the annual Wildebeest migration.

Hosting the WPC presents a unique opportunity for Kenya to showcase its advancements in agricultural research and development, particularly in the potato sector. It also aligns with the country’s broader goals of enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and fostering inclusive economic growth. The congress is expected to catalyze investment in the potato value chain, create employment opportunities, and facilitate knowledge exchange between local and international stakeholders.

The selection of Kenya as the host country for the 2026 WPC underscores the nation’s commitment to agricultural innovation and its potential to lead in addressing global food security challenges. As preparations for the congress continue, stakeholders across the potato industry are encouraged to engage actively in the planning process to ensure a successful and impactful event.

For more information about the 13th World Potato Congress and updates on the event, interested parties can visit the official WPC website at https://potatocongress.org/13th-world-potato-congress-in-kenya-october-november-2026/.