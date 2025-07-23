After a three-year absence, Merino SA is delighted to announce the return of the BKB Merino Classic and the launch of the BKB National Merino Fleece Show. These iconic events will take place on 11 and 12 September 2025 at NAMPO Cape, hosted at Bredasdorp Park. Both occasions celebrate South Africa’s rich Merino heritage, breeding excellence, and the ongoing economic importance of wool production in the region.

A Tribute to History in the Heartland of Merinos

The decision to host the event once again at NAMPO Cape reflects the deep-rooted legacy of Merino farming in the Overberg region. In fact, Merino farming in South Africa began right here when Michiel van Breda successfully commercialised the breed in 1817 on the farm Zoetendals Vallei. Today, the Merino breed continues to play a vital role in the local economy, making Bredasdorp Park the ideal venue for this showcase.

A Platform for Excellence and Exchange

Following its record participation in Bloemfontein, where 705 Merinos and 45 participants took part, the 2025 Classic aims to attract over 300 entries across stud -and commercial categories. Animals will compete in long- and short-wool classes, with ram and ewes grouped by weight classes to ensure fair judging. Breeders are encouraged to contact their regional Sheep and Wool officers for registration and class lists.

Commitment to Biosecurity

Full biosecurity measures will be implemented in accordance with best practices. Monitoring of notifiable diseases remains ongoing, and participants will be personally informed of any relevant developments. The health of the livestock and the safety of all involved remain top priorities.

Wool in the Spotlight: The National Fleece Show

Alongside the Classic, the BKB National Merino Fleece Show highlights the breed’s economic value. Fleeces must be lightly skirted and at least 50mm in length (C-Length). While most characteristics will be assessed using objective measurement, quality and visual presentation will also be evaluated traditionally. Fleeces must be submitted to Oakdale by 15 August 2025. For submission details, breeders may contact Robert Scott (082 774 8763) or Corne Nel (082 410 8898).

Join Us at NAMPO Cape 2025

The 2025 Merino showcase at NAMPO Cape offers breeders, exhibitors, and wool enthusiasts a unique opportunity to celebrate progress rooted in tradition.

🎟️ Tickets available online at www.ticketpros.co.za,

R100 per adult (online)

R110 per adult (at the gate)

R50 per child

Free entry for preschool children

Expo hours:

10 – 12 September: 8am to 5pm

13 September: 8am to 2pm

🏡 Accommodation Information:

Cape Agulhas Tourism Office: 028 424 2584 / 082 896 2225

www.overberg-info.co.za

📞 Enquiries about the BKB Merino Classic or BKB National Fleece Show:

Willie van Heerden – 082 571 2742

📧 merinoram@eastcape.net