Ten Years On, DACS Ventilation System Still Delivers for Belgian Poultry Farmer

Ten years ago, poultry farmer Marc van de Thournout made an investment that would change the way he runs his operations. Based in Pittem, Belgium, Marc runs a hatchery and several parent stock (PS) houses, and in 2014, he decided to install a DACS ventilation system to improve climate control across his facilities.

Earlier this month, Niels Dybdahl from DACS paid a return visit to Marc, eager to see how the system had performed over the years. The results were nothing short of impressive.

“Ten years down the road, I can honestly say that the DACS ventilation system has never let me down,” Marc said with confidence.

What sets the DACS system apart, he explained, is its ability to ensure that only conditioned air enters the poultry houses, regardless of external weather conditions. This feature, according to Marc, has been a game changer.

“It ensures a dry and well-ventilated house, no matter the season. I’ve never had to make any adjustments, which to me is proof of the system’s superiority,” he said.

The ease of use has also been a major benefit. With the climate control systems running smoothly in the background, Marc can dedicate his full attention to monitoring the birds.

“I walk through the houses focused entirely on the birds—not the equipment. That peace of mind is invaluable,” he said.

Marc has also extended the use of DACS systems to his hatchery. In the waiting and expedition rooms, a constant stream of conditioned air flows through the trays, ensuring that day-old poults remain in perfect condition before delivery.

“To me, this also showcases the superiority of the system. It works excellently wherever it’s installed,” Marc added.

After a decade of reliable performance, Marc doesn’t hesitate to recommend DACS to other poultry professionals.

“I can highly recommend the ventilation system from DACS,” he said.

With poultry health and climate control more critical than ever, Marc’s experience offers a compelling testament to the long-term value of investing in a reliable ventilation solution.

DACS A/S is a family owned and run business based in Denmark that produce and sell ventilation and climate control systems.