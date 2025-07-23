By Humphrey Nxumalo, Head of Programmes, Solidaridad Southern Africa

Across Africa, smallholder farmers sit at the heart of the continent’s food systems, yet many remain trapped in cycles of low productivity, limited access to markets, and financial exclusion. At Solidaridad Southern Africa, we’ve seen firsthand how digital innovation and inclusive financing are changing that narrative – not just in theory, but on the ground.

Take, for instance, in partnership with the Cotton Council of Malawi and the industry players we have seen how the introduction of e-payment systems in the cotton sector has increased transparency, security, and farmer confidence. That’s not just progress; it’s transformation.

From Pilot to Scale: A New Era for Agripreneurs

What’s remarkable is how these interventions are moving from pilot to scale. We are no longer testing concepts. We’re implementing solutions – across cotton fields, and emerging marketing centres – that are replicable, cost-effective, and inclusive. In every case, we’re guided by a simple principle: farmers should not just survive; they should thrive as agripreneurs.

Digital tools, especially mobile-based platforms, are proving to be powerful enablers. Farmers are now sending and receiving money across borders and districts without needing a brick-and-mortar bank. They’re registering loans, accessing weather-index insurance, and tracking repayment digitally. For financial institutions, input suppliers, and impact investors, this creates efficiency, traceability, and accountability, ultimately boosting investor confidence and reducing risk.

Inclusive by Design: Youth, Women, and the Digitally Underserved

Critically, inclusivity is at the centre of our design. Our programmes intentionally target women, youth, and differently abled individuals, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital shift. And while rural connectivity and the cost of high-quality devices remain challenges, we’re building farmer digital ecosystems that are adaptable, inclusive, and interoperable – laying the groundwork for a broader digital transformation in agriculture.

Surprisingly, when it comes to money, literacy isn’t the biggest barrier. Farmers understand value, timing, and commitment. We’ve seen loan recovery rates that outperform traditional models, because when services are relevant and fair, farmers show up – and pay up.

A Call to Government: Partnering for Scalable Impact

Of course, this journey isn’t without hurdles. Unreliable internet connectivity can delay payments. Capturing high-resolution, geotagged farm photos requires advanced devices that many rural agents cannot yet afford. But the path is clear: as we digitise more layers of agriculture – from planting to payment – we are making the sector more resilient, transparent, and scalable.

Now is the time for governments to come on board – not just as regulators, but as partners in progress. By embracing digital finance, supporting farmer data systems, and incentivising regenerative practices, public institutions can vastly improve service delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Africa’s smallholder farmers are ready. With the right support, they’re not just the future of agriculture; they’re the future of inclusive economic growth. Let’s give them the tools and trust they need to lead the way.