Heifer pledges support to young African inventors using technology to combat hunger on the continent

Heifer International, a global non-governmental organization specializing in technology and innovation, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young African inventors leveraging technology to address hunger on the continent.

The pledge comes as the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda, from today September 2 to 6.

The forum is set to gather over 5,000 key stakeholders, including industry executives, policymakers, innovators, development agencies, private sector leaders, farmers, and agri-preneurs, to discuss critical challenges and opportunities in Africa’s food sector.

Heifer International announced its participation in the forum, highlighting its collaboration with young innovators from six African countries who are developing technological solutions aimed at supporting smallholder farmers across the continent.

“We are inspired by the incredible contributions that young visionary African innovators can make towards transforming our food systems, and we are actively backing their innovations,” said Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President of Africa Programs at Heifer International.

Ifedi emphasized that through its various programs, particularly AYuTe NextGen, Heifer provides essential support, including catalytic financing and market insights, to help these young inventors refine and expand their agritech solutions to tackle challenges faced by smallholder farmers.

Heifer’s commitment aligns with the broader agenda of the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024, which seeks to promote sustainable, innovative approaches to food security and agricultural development on the continent.