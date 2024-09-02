SKF Automotive expands maintenance solutions with new Master Kit and in-house CV joints

SKF Automotive is pleased to introduce new innovative promotions at this year’s Automechanika. These initiatives are designed to increase convenience and efficiency for our customers and underline our commitment to quality and excellence in automotive maintenance.

Launch of the Masterkit: Simplifying engine maintenance

We are proud to introduce the engine Masterkit, a comprehensive service solution that combines the Water pump and Timing belt Kit with the Auxiliary belt and Tensioners kit in one package solution. It follows the increased OE recommendations for maintenance of both systems at the same service interval.

The new engine Masterkit underlines SKF’s commitment to provide innovative and practical solutions by eliminating packaging waste and reducing customers’ storage needs by 50%. The Masterkit is a response to our customers’ demand for optimized repair solutions.

New driveline manufacturing standard:

SKF Automotive is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to our driveline manufacturing capabilities. Starting this year, we will manufacture CV joints and driveshafts, the critical components that connect the wheel bearing to the power transmission, in-house at our Italian OE Airasca facility. Airasca has over 60 years of experience in delivering OE wheel end bearings for the largest automotive OEMs and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in the near future. This will ensure that our CV Joints meet the highest Original Equipment (OE) standards for quality and reliability.

With fully OE interchangeable driveshafts, joint kits, and boot kit range, we offer mechanics the choice to repair or replace the worn parts throughout the vehicle’s life. This change aligns with our commitment to offer driveshafts which are designed for durability, reducing waste and supporting a greener future.

SKF brake pads: Superior safety and noise performance

At SKF, we continue to focus on high-performance brake pads designed to deliver outstanding noise control and safety. SKF brake pads are engineered to provide excellent noise performance, ensuring a quiet and smooth braking experience. Manufactured with premium materials and advanced technology, they minimize brake noise while delivering reliable stopping power. Our brake pads undergo rigorous testing to meet the highest industry standards, offering drivers peace of mind and enhancing vehicle safety.

SKF’s innovative bearing solutions for the electric vehicle industry in China

SKF has launched a new range of electric drive products in the Chinese automotive aftermarket, catering to the growing demands of the rapidly expanding new energy vehicle sector. As electric drive systems advance toward higher integration, high voltage, and increased rotational speeds, SKF’s innovative bearing solutions are designed to meet these challenges. For example, their high-speed deep groove ball bearings can handle motor speeds of up to 30,000 rpm while maintaining excellent performance in extreme temperature conditions. Additionally, their low-friction tapered roller bearings boost system efficiency, potentially enhancing the range and longevity of electric vehicles.

These new products reflect SKF’s dedication to advancing the electrification of the automotive industry. The lineup, including electric drive bearing repair kits, maintenance products, and related chassis components, is tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the Chinese market. By focusing on reducing friction, preventing electrical corrosion, and ensuring quiet operation, SKF’s offerings are set to deliver exceptional performance and reliability, supporting the needs of both manufacturers and consumers in the evolving electric vehicle landscape.

“These initiatives underscore our ongoing efforts to enhance our product offerings and manufacturing capabilities across global markets, including China and the EU. By introducing the MasterKit, bringing CV joint production in-house, and launching our advanced electric drive products in China, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions to our customers worldwide. Our new electric drive products are designed to meet the demands of the rapidly growing new energy vehicle markets globally, while our SKF brake pads exemplify our dedication to safety and superior noise performance.” – Christophe Laurans, Director Product Lines & Engineering of Vehicle Aftermarket at SKF.