Built for flexibility: Handles growing product diversity, supports rapid changeovers, and shortens setup times

Engineered for serviceability: Optimized access to all components simplifies maintenance and cuts downtime

Seamlessly integrable: Easily fits into existing lines and GEA platforms – enabling long-term scalability and planning certainty

Designed for real-world needs: Empowers plant operators and decision-makers to enhance performance, uptime, and operational resilience

GEA is introducing a new generation of filling technology at drinktec 2025: a modular, service-friendly filler engineered for high-performance beverage production in an increasingly diverse and demanding market. With an upgraded hygienic design and smart features such as AI-assisted interfaces, it aims to boost line efficiency, uptime and daily operations.

Compatible with GEA’s aseptic filling platforms (ABF, EcoSpin, Whitebloc, Unibloc Flex), the new module accommodates still and carbonated beverages, including low- and high-acid products, dairy-based recipes, and sensitive formulations. All core upgrades are embedded in GEA’s new Kinetic Edge Design, which structurally improves accessibility and cleanability. The machine will be exhibited in full size at GEA’s booth as a key highlight of the drinktec showcase.

Modular architecture for growing SKU variety and shorter cycles

Beverage producers today must accommodate more SKUs and faster product turnarounds while maintaining hygiene and efficiency. GEA’s new filler meets these challenges with a modular architecture that adapts to diverse beverage types, bottle formats, and production capacities.

The system connects seamlessly to GEA’s aseptic platforms and can be configured to suit specific production needs. Its upstream and downstream compatibility ensures a cohesive line setup and future-proof scalability.

Designed for PET, aluminum and glass containers, the filler supports multiple closure types including screw caps, sport caps, and aluminum closures. Depending on setup, the system achieves up to 60,000 bottles per hour.

A new gripper mechanism – premiering at drinktec – prevents bottle rotation during capping and enables fully automatic format changeovers between different bottle formats with the same neck finish – without tools, manual adjustments, or parts exchange. The result: faster changeovers, increased overall equipment effectiveness, lower risk of operator error, and less media and energy use by avoiding external cleaning and sterilization.

Maintenance redefined: faster access, less downtime

The new design prioritizes accessibility and maintainability at every level. Each mechanical element has been designed to reduce unplanned downtime and support operator efficiency.

The GEA Kinetic Edge frame plays a critical role here: it opens up key access zones, reduces the number of removable panels, and creates wider, maintenance-friendly service areas.

As a result, technicians benefit from improved component visibility, easy access entry zones, and simplified handling of components during inspections or repairs. New quick-lock access doors further simplify access to the aseptic chamber, reducing both opening time and handling effort.

Hygienic design for faster cleaning and safer processing

Hygiene and product safety are mission-critical for manufacturers of low and high-acid formulations. GEA’s redesigned aseptic isolator is EHEDG-compliant and introduces upgrades to simplify CIP and visual inspection.

All product-contact surfaces have been optimized with steeper slopes, streamlined geometries, and smooth, high-grade finishes. These modifications reduce residue buildup and dead zones, while enhancing cleaning speed and consistency. The sloped isolator ceiling – a first for GEA – ensures that droplets cannot accumulate above the bottle path, mitigating contamination risk.

Smart and secure: AI systems support operators and increase uptime

Digital tools integrated into the new filler are designed to reduce unplanned downtime and support operator efficiency. At the heart of this setup is a new 24-inch HMI with AI-assisted alarm diagnostics. Based on real-world data from GEA’s global installations, the software proposes the most likely root causes and offers clear, prioritized solutions – helping staff act quickly and confidently.

Complementing this is the Digital Board, mounted above the filler for high-visibility status updates. Its real-time display of color-coded alerts and machine metrics is readable from up to 20 meters away – allowing operators to stay informed even when not directly at the HMI. Together, these tools strengthen condition monitoring, improve line continuity, and reduce disruption without overcomplicating the workflow.

“From the beginning, our goal was to make the system easier to use and maintain,” says Luigi Casappa, R&D Project Manager at GEA. “The new HMI, Digital Board and mechanical layout aren’t cosmetic updates — they’re all based on real feedback from users. We focused on solving everyday pain points in a way that improves both line performance and confidence.”

“The artificial intelligence and machine learning module marks a key milestone in our product digitalization journey”, says Donato De Dominicis, Managing Director of GEA’s Aseptic Filling & Packaging unit. “The system continuously learns how alarms are resolved by operators and, through cross-fleet data collection and AI algorithms, provides data-driven, statistically backed suggestions that support customers in their daily operation.”

Live at drinktec: How the next generation of filling works

GEA’s new filler will be presented at drinktec 2025 in full scale, mounted on a dedicated skid. While the machine will not be running live, visitors will be able to explore its internal layout, hygienic upgrades, and digital features at close.

Key touchpoints on display include:

Redesigned aseptic isolator

AI-assisted 24” HMI

Digital Board with remote visibility

Gripper for automatic format changeover

Service zones built into the Kinetic Edge frame

The exhibit highlights how the system functions – not just how it looks – with clear relevance for plant managers, engineers, and decision-makers.

Fact Sheet – New GEA filling module with modular platform and service-oriented design

Versatile application: Compatible with PET, aluminum and glass; suitable for still, carbonated, juice-based, liquid dairy, and sensitive beverages under aseptic conditions

Modular and integration-ready: Scalable system; supports quick format changes and full compatibility with GEA aseptic platforms

Service-friendly construction: GEA Kinetic Edge Design layout improves access and reduces disassembly time for faster, safer maintenance

Hygienic and product-efficient: Redesigned isolator with optimized CIP routing, reduced dead zones, and maximum residual product recovery

Digitally enabled: AI-assisted HMI and Digital Board support condition monitoring, alarm resolution, and performance tracking at a glance

See it live at drinktec 2025: GEA Booth 539, Hall B5