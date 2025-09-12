Kenya Dairy Board and ILRI signs MoU to Strengthen Dairy Systems from ‘Farm to Glass’

The Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Kenya’s dairy sector by improving production, processing, safety, and consumer awareness.

The agreement, announced in Nairobi, formalizes years of collaboration between the two institutions, notably through the MoreMilk project which is designed to accelerate inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainability across the dairy value chain.

“The MoreMilk 2 project is a great example of collaboration between KDB and ILRI and aligns with our mandate and core functions to regulate, promote, and develop Kenya’s dairy industry,” said Dr. Kimutai Maritim, Managing Director at the Kenya Dairy Board.

“Such collaboration would not only support livelihoods and nutrition but also help Kenya meet its ambitious goal of doubling milk consumption by 2030, ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by evidence-based solutions,” he added.

The partnership combines ILRI’s cutting-edge scientific research with KDB’s policy and regulatory leadership, providing a framework for cooperation to work “from farm to glass.”

According to ILRI Director General Appolinaire Djikeng, the partnership comes at a critical time for Kenya’s fast-growing dairy sector.

“Together, this partnership can bridge critical gaps, strengthening both the informal and formal dairy chains, improving milk safety and quality standards, and scaling innovations that enhance productivity and resilience among smallholder farmers,” Djikeng said.

He added that there is a need to bring on board other partners such as the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) to complement ongoing efforts in strengthening the dairy value chain.

According to him, institutions like KAGRC play a critical role in advancing breeding programs, improving animal genetics, and ensuring that Kenya’s dairy herd is more productive, resilient, and adaptable to changing climatic conditions.

“We have been working closely with KAGRC on matters of animal genetics, particularly in the distribution of quality semen and embryos to farmers across the country,” Djikeng explained.

“These interventions are vital in improving milk yields, enhancing disease resistance, and ultimately securing better livelihoods for our farmers while guaranteeing consumers access to safe, nutritious milk.”

A vital sector in Kenya’s economy

Kenya’s dairy industry is the largest in East Africa, producing about 5.33 billion litres of milk annually and contributing approximately 4.5 per cent to the country’s GDP and more than 12 per cent to agricultural GDP.

With per capita milk consumption at around 92 litres per year—the highest in the region—demand is expected to rise further as the population grows.

Despite this strong performance, over 50 percent of milk is sold through informal markets, which play a significant role in supporting livelihoods, particularly for women and youth.

However, these markets face challenges in ensuring the safety and quality of milk delivered to consumers.

The MoU seeks to address these gaps by enhancing surveillance, food safety, vendor training, and consumer awareness, while also strengthening cooperatives, processors, and retailers in the formal sector.

Looking ahead

Kenya’s National Dairy Master Plan projects a doubling of per capita milk consumption, with production expected to expand from roughly 8 billion litres today to more than 18 billion litres annually.

This growth will make the dairy sector a strategic priority for food and nutrition security, as well as a vital engine for livelihoods.

