By providing tailored, value-added services that complement its world-class lubricants, FUCHS LUBRICANTS SOUTH AFRICA ensures that clients achieve greater productivity, reduced downtime, and optimised maintenance cycles.

“Our approach goes beyond simply supplying oils and greases,” explains Service Manager Tiaan Le Roux. “We deliver a complete solution by combining top-tier lubricants with expert services, tailored to meet each customer’s unique operational requirements.”

The FUCHS Services Department specialises in centralised lubrication systems, designed to enhance the longevity and performance of critical equipment across various industries. “We work closely with customers to design and implement systems that meet their specific needs,” highlights Tiaan.

Using high-quality OEM components and a team of highly trained service personnel, FUCHS provides reliable systems that ensure optimal equipment performance. The department’s close relationships with OEM suppliers also allow FUCHS to offer competitive pricing on all system components, including pipes, foot pumps, lube containers, and dispensing solutions such as hose reels and flow meters.

From system design to installation and ongoing maintenance, FUCHS adopts a hands-on approach. “Once the design is approved, our skilled team collaborates with the customer to schedule and execute the installation, ensuring minimal disruption to their operations,” says Tiaan.

FUCHS also offers a ‘Man on Site’ service, where dedicated lubrication technicians handle daily inspections, servicing, and repairs of centralised lubrication systems. These technicians provide detailed daily reports on service schedules, findings, and repairs, offering customers complete visibility into their equipment’s condition.

Beyond installation and servicing, FUCHS excels in condition monitoring for stationary equipment such as mills and kilns. By leveraging advanced techniques like vibration and temperature analysis, the FUCHS Services Department identifies trends and potential issues before they escalate.

“We provide customers with comprehensive photographic reports that include detailed trend analysis,” notes Le Roux. “This proactive approach not only extends the life of critical assets but also minimizes the risk of unexpected failures.”

For more extensive maintenance needs, FUCHS offers planned shutdown services and complete system rebuilds. These include monthly scheduled services to ensure equipment operates at peak efficiency, further reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

By combining premium lubricants with expert services, FUCHS helps clients unlock the full potential of their operations. “Our goal is to ensure that our clients’ equipment performs at its best, for longer,” concludes Tiaan. “Through tailored solutions and unparalleled service, we deliver measurable value to their bottom line.”