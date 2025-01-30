Breaking the stigma around employee monitoring 

For many, the term “employee monitoring” conjures images of surveillance, distrust, and invasive oversight. This perception is outdated and misaligned with the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

According to Warren Bonheim, co-founder of WorkStatz, the award-winning business management software, monitoring isn’t about policing—it’s about supporting management.

“It’s about bolstering employee focus, enabling efficiency, and aligning individual efforts with organisational goals,” he says.

Modern businesses face a common challenge: how to keep employees focused on tasks that truly matter while minimising the distractions of administrative burdens and inefficient processes.

“Without tools to provide context on how time is spent, organisations do not have all the information they need to assess productivity,” Bonheim says. “Monitoring, when redefined as management, becomes a way to ensure employees and businesses alike stay on track.”

A shift from surveillance to support

By 2025, 70% of large employers are expected to adopt monitoring systems. This signals a critical shift in how businesses manage their workforces. Bonheim believes that we need to embrace a new definition of what these systems mean.

“Employee monitoring, when reframed as a tool for supporting management, emphasises empowerment over oversight,” he says. “This redefinition focuses on helping employees succeed.”

Employee Monitoring systems provide businesses with benefits like identifying inefficiencies, streamlining workflows, and providing actionable insights that guide performance improvement.

“It’s not about tracking every keystroke—it’s about understanding how time is spent and ensuring efforts align with meaningful outcomes,” he says.

Studies show that when monitoring is presented as a management tool and its purpose is clearly communicated, employees often adopt more organised and focused work patterns. They see these tools as allies in achieving their goals, rather than instruments of control.

Breaking the stigma

Despite its potential, “employee monitoring” remains a term steeped in scepticism. To change this, businesses must clearly articulate the value these tools bring. Transparency is essential. Employees need to understand that monitoring is not about invading privacy but about enabling success.

“For this shift to occur, companies must focus on meaningful metrics—measuring productivity and outcomes rather than resorting to intrusive methods like tracking personal data or video surveillance,” he adds. “The data collected should be used to support employee development, not as a punitive measure.”

Yet, monitoring systems come with challenges, mainly due to privacy concerns, fear of eroding employee trust, and concerns that monitoring will have the opposite effect of reducing productivity.

“Businesses must move beyond the traditional view of monitoring as a control mechanism and instead see it as a management tool that supports trust and productivity,” adds Bonheim. “Privacy boundaries must be respected. Monitoring should draw clear distinctions between work and personal activities, particularly in remote work settings. Legal compliance and robust data protection further ensure employees feel safe and supported.”

The new role of employee management in workplaces

As remote work becomes more prevalent, the employee monitoring market is set to grow significantly, reaching $12.3 billion by 2033. “This growth underscores the need for a redefinition,” he says. “When implemented thoughtfully, monitoring systems improve communication, reduce distractions, and empower employees to focus on work that drives results. They create a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

The term “employee monitoring” no longer fits the modern workplace. It needs a new definition that reflects its potential to enhance management, build trust, and support employees in achieving their best work. “By reframing the narrative, businesses can unlock the full potential of these tools, ensuring they are seen not as surveillance, but as enablers of success,” he concludes.