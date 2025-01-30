Why Traditional Fire Extinguishers Can’t Tame Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

You might wonder why a regular fire extinguisher, the kind you might have in your home or workplace, can’t handle lithium-ion battery fires. SafeQuip, a leading distributor of fire-related equipment, explore why lithium-ion battery fires can be intense and tricky, unpredictable and can occur often with any warning.

Understanding Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion batteries, while highly energy-dense and efficient, can occasionally malfunction or become damaged. When this happens, a chain reaction called thermal runaway can occur, leading to a fire.

Here’s a simplified explanation of how thermal runaway unfolds:

Trigger Event: Something goes wrong with the battery, such as physical damage, overcharging, or a manufacturing defect. Release of Hot Gases: The affected cells inside the battery swell and release hot, flammable gases. Fire Ignition: These gases ignite at high temperatures and can quickly spread the fire to neighbouring cells or flammable materials.

The Limitations of Traditional Fire Extinguishers

Traditional fire extinguishers are designed to combat fires by removing one or more elements of the fire triangle: heat, oxygen, and fuel. They work well for typical fires involving materials like wood, paper, or flammable liquids, where the fire triangle principles apply. However, lithium-ion battery fires are a different beast altogether, and here’s why regular extinguishers can’t quench them effectively:

Lack of Appropriate Agents:Traditional fire extinguishers use agents like water, foam, or dry chemicals. These agents may not be suitable for lithium-ion battery fires because they don’t address the unique challenges posed by the high-energy density of these batteries. Inadequate Cooling:In a lithium-ion battery fire, simply cooling the flames with water isn’t enough. While water can lower the temperature temporarily, the fire can reignite because it doesn’t address the root cause – the internal reactions within the battery that sustain the fire. Re-Ignition Risk:Even if you manage to temporarily extinguish the flames with a traditional extinguisher, there’s a significant risk of re-ignition. If the battery is still compromised and the thermal runaway isn’t stopped, the fire can flare up again once the extinguishing agent dissipates. Electrical Conductivity:Many traditional extinguishing agents are conductive, which means they can cause short circuits in electronic devices like lithium-ion batteries. This could potentially worsen the situation and make it more hazardous.

The Solution: Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD)

So, if traditional fire extinguishers aren’t suitable for lithium-ion battery fires, what’s the solution? Enter Lith-Ex Fire Extinguishers containing Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD). AVD is a cutting-edge fire extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the unique challenges posed by lithium-ion battery fires. AVD – an agent specifically designed for lithium-ion battery fires. AVD is made from the naturally occurring mineral vermiculite combined with water. It is a very effective agent that cools, encapsulates, prevents propagation, and extinguishes lithium battery fires.

How to Use Lith-Ex Fire Extinguishers

Lith-Ex Fire Extinguishers are your trusty allies when it comes to lithium-ion battery fire safety. Here’s a quick guide on how to use them effectively:

Stay Calm: In the heat of the moment, keeping your cool is paramount. Take a deep breath and assess the situation. Grab Your Lith-Ex: Ensure you have a Lith-Ex fire extinguisher on hand. These are specially designed to combat lithium-ion battery fires. Pull the Pin: Hold the extinguisher upright and pull the safety pin to unlock it. Aim Low: Always aim the nozzle at the base of the fire where the lithium-ion battery is burning. This is where you’ll have the most impact. Squeeze and Cover: The aim is to cover the entire battery as quickly as possible. This can be achieved by moving around the burning battery and making sure the complete battery surface is covered. The sweeping motion will allow AVD to form layers covering the battery. These layers will encapsulate the fire. Do not just aim at one spot but make sure to cover the total battery fire. Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent and sweep it from side to side, covering the entire fire. Keep a safe distance and stay clear of any splashing. Watch and Wait: After the fire is out, keep an eye on it to ensure it doesn’t reignite. Stay safe and ready.

The SANS 1910-2022 approved, Lith-Ex fire extinguisher range, from SafeQuip, carries NTA 8133:2021 (KIWA/POOO55865) test approval, which proves its lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing capability.