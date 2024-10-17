Flikweert Vision celebrates milestone: QualityGrader

Flikweert Vision celebrates an impressive milestone withthe production of the 200th QualityGrader, just three years after the first machine was launched on the market. What began as an innovation for the optical sorting of unwashed potatoes has evolved into a versatile solution that can now also sort onions and washed potatoes. The QualityGrader has made its way to companies worldwide, from the United States to New Zealand, and the demand for this advanced technology continues to grow.

The development of the QualityGrader

In 2021, Flikweert Vision launched the first QualityGrader for sorting unwashed potatoes, revolutionizing the Dutch seed potato sector. Two years later, the first QualityGrader for onions was sold. This also proved to be a great success, as a large portion of Dutch onion processors now rely on the QualityGrader. Since last year, the QualityGrader has crossed borders, finding its way to countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as further afield in the USA, Canada, and Australia. This success can be attributed to the continuous development of the software. These improvements are also available for

machines already installed, meaning the first machines run on the same software as QualityGrader No. 200. However, the advancements are not limited to software alone.

Three months ago, Flikweert Vision introduced two hardware upgrade options for existing and new QualityGraders. The number of cameras in the machine was doubled from three to six, allowing each product to be inspected from two different camera angles. This made the QualityGrader even more precise, particularly in detecting small defects. In addition to the extra cameras, the QualityGrader can now be equipped with increased computing power for higher capacity. As a result, the QualityGrader can now sort up to 20 tons per hour,

reaffirming its position as a leading solution in the international market.

4 QualityGraders for Albert Elligsen GmbH

The 200th QualityGrader is destined for Albert Elligsen GmbH, a German packaging company that decided to invest in four QualityGraders this summer.

The family-owned business, founded in 1931 and now run by the third generation,

Dirk Elligsen, specializes in packaging washed table potatoes and onions. Elligsen

remains a leader in sustainable innovations. “I was looking for a precise machine

that could reduce labor hours. Additionally, the machine needed to switch between potatoes and onions with just the push of a button. After visiting several optical sorting machines in action, I have full confidence in the performance of the QualityGraders,” said Dirk Elligsen. The machines will be installed in early November in collaboration with DT Dijkstra.

Collaboration with DT Dijkstra

“It’s great to collaborate with the builder of the current sorting line, DT Dijkstra,” says Thijs van der Torren, Flikweert Vision’s representative in Germany. DT Dijkstra created a design for Elligsen that provides great flexibility from the potato storage bunkers to the packaging lines, and optimally integrates the 4 QualityGraders. “By sitting down together and coordinating the technical drawings, we’ve been able to realize an excellent plan with minimal downtime.” DT Dijkstra is based in Emmeloord and specialises in the design, construction, supply, implementation and maintenance of high-quality customer-specific

solutions for receiving, cleaning, inspecting, sorting and buffering potatoes, onions and carrots at packaging companies and industries, among others.

A growing team with a mission

In recent years, Flikweert Vision has experienced significant growth. The team has

expanded to around 50 employees who work hard every day on the production

and further development of optical sorting machines. Flikweert Vision looks

forward to the continued growth and development of the company, with the goal

of becoming the leading global player in optical sorting for potatoes and onions