Ghana purchases its first drought insurance policy from ARC

The Government of Ghana has purchased its first-ever sovereign drought insurance policy, taking a significant step towards safeguarding its vulnerable communities and agricultural sector from potential drought. Through an inclusive, country-led process coordinated by the Global Shield Secretariat, the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Ltd. issued the policy for the benefit of the Government of Ghana, financed with US$1 million by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Global Shield Solutions Platform (GSSP), managed by Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. This collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to building resilience in agriculture and protecting livelihoods in the face of climate-related risks.

The Government of Ghana has taken proactive steps to better protect its agricultural sector against the risk of drought. The policy, designed to provide financial relief in the event of a drought, will enable the government to respond quickly and efficiently to support affected farmers and communities. Funds from the insurance payout will be directed towards safeguarding food security and stabilizing the agricultural sector.

Ghana’s investment in the financial resilience of vulnerable livelihoods marks the culmination of a truly collaborative process, set in place by the Global Shield against Climate Risks Initiative. The convening of relevant stakeholders, and a tailor-made, demand-driven and inclusive approach to identify key climate risks and viable pre-arranged finance mechanisms paved the way for this first drought insurance policy.

Ghana’s proactive approach, in collaboration with ARC, sets a strong example for other African nations facing similar climate-related challenges. As the continent confronts the realities of climate change, risk transfer mechanisms, such as drought insurance, will play a crucial role in protecting lives, securing livelihoods, and strengthening climate resilience across Africa.

“The Government of Ghana has shown foresight and initiative by implementing this first-ever drought policy,” says Malvern Chirume, Chief Underwriting Officer, ARC Ltd. “Within the context of climate change where drought events will increase in frequency and severity, the country is now protected against a potential crisis.” Furthermore, Chirume emphasises that the policy extends beyond financial protection: “It ensures that vulnerable communities in Ghana can continue to thrive despite increasingly erratic weather patterns due to the early warning tools available to the government. This policy is also a key component of our broader efforts to enhance climate resilience across Africa.”

“We are delighted to see the implementation of the Global Shield process come to fruition in Ghana, through multi-stakeholder, collective action, marking the completion of the first in-country process. We know that disasters don’t wait to happen – they strike with little warning, so the importance of pre-arranged finance mechanisms cannot be stressed enough. With the ARC policy in place, we are assuring the resilience of vulnerable livelihoods amid the ever-growing threats posed by climate change”, says Nilesh Prakash, Co-Director of the Global Shield Secretariat.

“The GSSP is very pleased to financially support the purchase of ARC drought insurance by the Government of Ghana for the benefit of vulnerable populations”, says Karsten Löffler, Co-Head of GSSP. “It is a good example of what pooling funds for pre-agreed risk financing solutions and international coordination can achieve.”

“KfW Development Bank is very happy that Ghana is becoming an active member of the ARC family”, states Malte Marek, Senior Portfolio Manager at KfW. “Being the second largest economy in western Africa, Ghana can set the scene for other countries joining ARC in the future.”

“Ghana’s participation in the ARC risk pool is evidence of the proactive approach that the government is taking to protect the lives and livelihoods of the population that relies on agriculture as a source of livelihoods” according to Charlotte Norman, Government Coordinator for the ARC Programme. “This protection is one of many initiatives that the Government of Ghana is taking to boost its capacity to respond to various climatic shocks that affect its population”.