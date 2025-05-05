FarmXic Unveils New Soilless Farming Innovations to Transform Urban Agriculture Across Nigeria

FarmXic, Nigeria’s leading soilless farming company, is revolutionizing how individuals, homes, and agribusinesses grow food with the launch of its innovative urban farming solutions. The company has introduced a range of accessible, tech-powered farming kits designed to empower everyday Nigerians, entrepreneurs, and commercial growers to cultivate fresh produce without soil—right from their homes, balconies, or farms.

From the affordable FarmXic Starter Kit (₦99,000) ideal for households, to the Intelligent

Hydroponics Kit (₦1,300,000) tailored for urban micro-farmers, and its scalable Greenhouse Packages (ranging from ₦2.2M to ₦22.5M+), FarmXic is making smart farming a reality across the nation.

“We’re on a mission to redefine food production in Africa,” says Nancy Omonhiboloria, General Manager at FarmXic. “Our solutions empower people to grow cleaner, faster, and smarter using innovative soilless technology—regardless of space, soil quality, or background in farming.”

FarmXic combines hydroponics, climate-smart automation, and localized support to help Nigerians grow leafy greens, herbs, and vegetables year-round with 80% less water and faster harvest cycles. The kits are plug-and-play, require minimal training, and are supported by the company’s after-sales onboarding and smart monitoring systems.

To support widespread adoption, FarmXic is rolling out:

Weekly WhatsApp Campaigns to leads

A Referral Program for early adopters

Live Online Demos hosted four times monthly

B2B Webinars for high-net-worth individuals and agri-investors

Partnerships with agricultural cooperatives, schools, and smart city developers

FarmXic invites media platforms, investors, NGOs, and institutions to join hands in promoting climate-resilient agriculture across Nigeria and Africa.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or demo bookings, please contact: info@farmxic.com