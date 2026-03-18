FAO’s digital platform strengthens early warning and response to Rift Valley fever

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is advancing efforts to combat one of Africa’s most persistent zoonotic diseases through a cutting-edge digital solution designed to improve preparedness and response.

The Rift Valley Fever Early Warning Decision Support Tool (RVF DST), an innovative online platform, is transforming how countries anticipate and manage Rift Valley fever outbreaks by shifting the focus from reactive crisis response to proactive prevention.

Developed under the One Health framework, the RVF DST integrates data and expertise across animal health, human health, and environmental sectors.

This collaborative approach recognizes the interconnected nature of disease dynamics, particularly for climate-sensitive infections like RVF, which often emerge following periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

At its core, the platform combines satellite imagery, climate data, field surveillance reports, and expert analysis to generate predictive insights. By leveraging these multiple data streams, the RVF DST can forecast potential outbreaks up to three months in advance.

This early warning window is critical, enabling farmers, veterinarians, and policymakers to implement preventive measures before the disease spreads widely. Such actions may include livestock vaccination campaigns, movement controls, and public health advisories aimed at reducing human exposure.

The RVF DST also builds on FAO’s existing surveillance infrastructure by integrating real-time and historical information from the EMPRES-i platform. This strengthens evidence-based decision-making and ensures that alerts are grounded in comprehensive and up-to-date data.

By identifying potential hotspots two to three months ahead of time, the tool empowers authorities to prioritize high-risk areas and allocate resources more efficiently.

How the system operates

The system operates through a clear, step-by-step process: data collection is followed by environmental modelling, which feeds into risk forecasting. From there, alerts and early warnings are issued, triggering timely action and response. This streamlined workflow ensures that scientific insights are translated into practical interventions on the ground.

The importance of such a tool cannot be overstated. Rift Valley fever continues to pose a significant threat to food security, public health, and trade across Africa.

Outbreaks can decimate livestock populations, disrupt markets, and endanger communities that depend on animals for their livelihoods. In many cases, the economic and social impacts extend far beyond the immediate health crisis.

Bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and operational response

By bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and operational response, the RVF DST enables countries to act decisively before outbreaks escalate. It enhances environmental surveillance, strengthens risk analysis, and supports early action planning at both national and regional levels.

Moreover, the platform fosters stronger collaboration among sectors, reinforcing long-term resilience within health systems.

As climate variability continues to influence the spread of infectious diseases, tools like the RVF DST are becoming increasingly vital. By harnessing data, technology, and cross-sector partnerships, FAO is equipping countries with the means to stay ahead of Rift Valley fever—protecting livestock, safeguarding livelihoods, and ultimately saving lives.