Europe’s foremost specialist event for potato production and technology

As potato‑growing regions around the world are expanding their storage capacities—driven by year‑round quality requirements and supported by favorable price developments during the sales season—the professional management of modern potato storage facilities has gained increasing importance. This topic will be explored at PotatoEurope 2026 exhibition, on 9 and 10 September, 2026, at Rittergut Gestorf 1 (English Ritter Estate Gestorf 1) in Springe near Hannover, Germany.

Loose bulk storage remains the standard for potatoes destined for industrial processing. In contrast, table and seed potatoes are now stored almost exclusively in boxes. A range of ventilation systems is available for both bulk storage and box storage, ensuring optimal air distribution and consistent quality throughout the storage period.



Growing demand for efficient storage systems

Producers supplying fresh, processing, and seed markets today face rising expectations to deliver consistent quality over extended periods. In many cases, storage investments have proven economically viable, strengthening interest in controlled ventilation systems and efficient storage management. These developments will be highlighted throughout PotatoEurope’s event program, which brings together growers, processors, technology providers, and marketers from across Europe and beyond.

Ventilation systems for bulk storage

In industrial processing such as French fries, chips, starch: Samiras Medienkooperationen, and convenience products, bulk storage remains the predominant method due to low storage costs and high handling efficiency for loading and unloading. However, long‑term bulk storage can increase the risk of pressure damage, especially at large stack heights, potentially limiting marketability.

Bulk storage ventilation systems differ mainly in air movement from fans and in how airflow is distributed through ducts within the potato pile.

Above‑floor ducts

Above‑floor duct systems are often used when storage spaces must be built cost‑effectively or remain flexible for other uses, such as temporary grain storage, while meeting food safety regulations. They are also a practical solution for short‑term storage or for retrofitted buildings. Metal half‑round and wooden triangular ducts are commonly deployed.



Under‑floor ducts

Under‑floor systems create a flat floor surface that greatly simplifies handling compared with above‑floor ducts. Though more costly to install, they require minimal maintenance and do not reduce storage volume. Ideally, ducts should be placed perpendicular to loading direction to limit duct length and enable more intensive ventilation of freshly harvested potatoes.

Fully slatted floors

Fully slatted floors use perforated concrete panels supported by structural beams, allowing air to move evenly from below. Panels up to 3 meters long provide wide duct widths. Air distribution from fans typically runs through walkable ventilation walls, and individual ducts can be closed using adjustable flaps when necessary.

Ventilation systems for box storage

Box storage enables precise separation of lots, such as seed potatoes or small batches destined for direct sales. Boxes can be filled either in the field via harvesters or on the farm using dedicated filling equipment. This approach also facilitates unloading of small quantities or individual lots.

Natural convection

The simplest approach uses natural airflow through vents without mechanical assistance. While energy‑efficient and quiet, this system offers limited control over temperature because it depends on ambient weather.

Room ventilation (“throw ventilation”)

The most common system in box storage uses ventilation towers that blow supply air at high speed across stacked boxes. Air then passes through the boxes and exits through exhaust vents. Boxes are placed tightly in rows, with a 10–20 cm gap between rows.

Forced ventilation for closed boxes

Forced‑air ventilation in closed boxes typically follows the single‑layer system. A horizontal axial fan supplies air through outlets into the pallet base of each box. To ensure consistent airflow across stacked boxes, the airspeed at the pallet floor should not exceed 5 m/s.

Forced ventilation for open boxes



Systems for open boxes operate either under pressure or suction, each yielding different storage effects. Boxes are arranged in double rows facing a ventilation wall, with a gap of 0.4 to 0.6 meters. Suction systems create underpressure; pressure systems generate overpressure in the opposite direction.

Technical program: insights for modern potato production

The PotatoEurope 2026 technical program will offer a broad range of expert‑driven content, featuring DLG Spotlights, Expert Stages, technical forums, expert talks, and practical discussion formats. Central challenges and forward‑looking solutions for modern potato cultivation will take center stage.

Visitors will have access to the latest research, technology trends, and best practices from agricultural operations. Demonstrations will include new varieties and breeding lines in trial fields, innovative machinery and equipment, and live robotics showcases.

Incepted in 1987, PotatoEurope alternates among the four partner countries Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, returning to Germany every four years, where it is organized by DLG; the Dutch edition is coordinated by DLG Benelux, the Belgian edition by FEDAGRIM while the French edition is hosted by ARVALIS.