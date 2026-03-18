World Water Day: Boosting water security in agriculture.

By Belinda Boer, Dam Sealing Expert & DAMFIX Application Specialist

World Water Day serves as an important reminder of the value of freshwater resources and the need for responsible water management across all sectors.

In South Africa, water security remains a critical issue. Agriculture, which plays a vital role in food production and rural economies, depends heavily on reliable water storage and efficient use. With increasing climate variability and periods of drought, the way water is stored and managed on farms has become more important than ever.

The role of earth dams

Earth dams are widely used throughout the agricultural sector as practical water storage solutions. Natural soil structures can however allow seepage, which gradually reduces stored volumes. Even small, consistent losses over time can affect irrigation planning and resource stability.

Improving the performance of existing water infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to enhance resilience without increasing pressure on natural water sources.

Water efficiency as stewardship

Responsible water management is not only a technical issue, it is also a matter of stewardship. Efficient storage, reduced wastage, and ongoing maintenance all contribute to sustainable agricultural systems.

Innovative soil and dam management technologies are increasingly being explored as part of broader water conservation strategies. These approaches aim to strengthen existing infrastructure, improve retention, and support long-term sustainability in farming operations.

A shared responsibility

Water security requires collaboration between government, industry, agriculture, and communities. On World Water Day, the focus is on collective action: protecting water resources, improving efficiency, and ensuring that future generations have access to reliable freshwater supplies.

In agriculture, strengthening water storage systems is one of many practical steps that can contribute to broader national water resilience.