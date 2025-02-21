Ethiopia Strengthens Commitment to Food Self-Sufficiency, Seeks to Redefine Africa’s Aid Dependency Narrative

The Ethiopian government has reiterated its dedication to achieving food self-sufficiency, challenging the long-standing perception of Africa as dependent on foreign aid.

In a press statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the government emphasized its commitment to reshaping the global narrative that often depicts Africa as reliant on aid. Ethiopia is actively taking bold steps toward achieving food self-sufficiency.

“For the past six years, the Ethiopian government has pursued bold policies to boost agricultural productivity, striving not only for food security but also for long-term self-reliance. These efforts underscore Ethiopia’s dedication to reducing dependency and promoting sustainable development,” the statement read in part.

“We acknowledge that this bold transition—moving away from external reliance—has attracted attention, including skepticism and criticism regarding our productivity and data. We are also aware of external attempts to undermine national progress and discredit our development efforts, particularly in the agricultural sector. However, our determination, alongside that of countless smallholder Ethiopian farmers striving for dignity, remains steadfast. For us, food security is not merely a policy objective but an existential necessity for our nation and its people,” the government stated.

Discussing its wheat cultivation efforts, the statement emphasized, “Ethiopia has placed wheat production at the core of its drive for food self-sufficiency. By expanding irrigated farming, utilizing improved seed varieties, and adopting modern agricultural techniques, the country has significantly boosted its wheat yield and marketable surplus. This strategic approach has shifted Ethiopia from being a wheat importer to achieving self-sufficiency, highlighting the effectiveness of its agricultural policies, programs, and related initiatives.”

The statement ended with an appeal to the international community to support Ethiopia’s pursuit of food self-sufficiency, highlighting that this milestone would greatly contribute to regional stability and development.