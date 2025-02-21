Pannar® Crop Extravaganzas: Unveiling Our Latest Crop Innovations

Pannar Seed®, the summer crop seed supplier with more than 60 years’ experience in agriculture, will again be hosting their popular Crop Extravaganzas at Val, Kroonstad and Biesiesvlei in February and March this year.

At these events, Pannar not only showcases its latest products to farmers, but also provides valuable information to enhance their farming operations. The Extravaganzas offer an excellent opportunity for farmers to engage with Pannar representatives, agronomists, and fellow farmers.

This year’s Extravaganzas will highlight new product launches and the results of the PanagriTM research programme, which aims to drive long-term productivity for farmers. Farmers will hear from Pannar’s team of experienced agronomists, who have developed insightful product placement recommendations and management guidelines based on rigorous, multi-year, and multi-location trials. Additionally, attendees will also have the opportunity to find out more about Goss’s Wilt and explore the steps they can take to keep their crops thriving.

“Pannar’s approach combines cutting-edge science and an agronomic understanding of local conditions with a deep respect for the experience and expertise of our farmers,” says De Bruyn Myburgh, Lead Agronomist at Pannar. “Selecting the right hybrid packages is one of the most crucial and challenging management decisions for farmers. At Pannar, we believe in creating solutions together that leave our loyal customers confident in their decisions.”

Farmers attending the events can also look forward to the ever-popular Pannar Bonanza Rewards Programme. This programme rewards those who choose to make Pannar a part of their success story. By committing early to order a minimum Rand value of seed for the 2025/2026 planting season, farmers can enjoy a selection of Bonanza reward items.

With Pannar’s® latest product portfolio, farmers will continue to benefit from world-class germplasm and leading trait packages. Additionally, they will have the option to select from a curated set of premium hybrids, designed to deliver consistent and reliable results.

New Product Launches:

Yellow Maize:

This year Pannar is introducing six new products in our formidable yellow maize package. The first is PAN 4P-932PW, the PowerCore® introduction on the PAN 4A-132 platform, known for its robust disease profile and strong prolificacy.

PAN 4R-538R and PAN 4A-152 are two new platforms now available to farmers. Both platforms include their PowerCore® hybrids, PAN 4P-938PW and PAN 4P-952PW, in the portfolio. The PAN 4R-538R platform has strong emergence and seedling vigour and performed well under a wide range of plant populations and yield potentials, whereas the PAN 4A-152 platform is an excellent choice for achieving stable yields in lower potential environments.

The final introduction to the yellow maize package is the PAN 6R-584R platform: a well-balanced genetic platform featuring an upright plant type for better harvestability and an impressive yield potential.

White Maize:

This season Pannar is introducing three new white maize hybrids with the PowerCore® trait technology. The first is PAN 5P-963PW, rounding out the PAN 5A-163 platform, which is known for its good overall leaf disease tolerance and improved yield stability, particularly on moderate potential fields.

PAN 5P-939PW, a new genetic platform, is next on the list of new introductions. This widely adapted maize hybrid not only offers stable performance across the western production areas over several seasons, but also exceptional germination and vigorous seedlings as well as robust disease tolerance.

The PAN 5R-523R platform now features its own PowerCore® hybrid, the new PAN 5P-923PW. Trials have shown that this platform has a high yield potential on the water table soils of the northwestern Free State. It also boasts new generation genetics with an upright plant type that enhances harvestability.

Sorghum :

For farmers favouring this hardy crop, Pannar is introducing a new sorghum hybrid: PAN 8951. It boasts excellent yield potential and test weight, and, although it is widely adapted, is a great option for tough dryland conditions. This hybrid is characterised by a closed head (panicle), large-seeded grain, and good threshability.