CNH rolls out new AI tool for instant customer support

A CNH chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the game when it comes to helping dealers support customers.

The CNH AI Tech Assistant tool is already at work at over 300 authorized agriculture and construction dealer groups in North America, Australia and New Zealand, with global expansion underway. It works by simulating conversations to provide a diagnosis and repair plan for CNH brands’ machines. This first-of-its-kind tool was developed with dealer feedback.

This tool enables dealer technicians to save time on repairs by providing fast and accurate answers to technical questions.

“The AI Tech Assistant is transformative and sets a course in future tool development that is instinctive to resolving dealer needs. Our goal within the Global Parts & Service team is to simplify repair processes, improve uptime and customer satisfaction with their machine,” said Rosella Risso, Head of Agriculture Parts & Service at CNH.

