‘Tis the Season to be Trimming: Expert Tips for Brushcutter Success

Summer is the height of the growing period; the weather is warm, the days are longer and it is rainfall season. This, of course, causes grass, trees, shrubs, and weeds to grow quicker, and as a result, regular trimming and maintenance is required. Having a tool like a brushcutter makes the job much easier and allows you to get more done in less time.

Not to be confused with a trimmer, which is ideal for trimming your grass and the occasional weed, a brushcutter is an incredibly powerful and versatile machine for larger or more overgrown areas. Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributors Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, says that this is the one tool that should be in the shed of every gardener who needs more than just basic trimming, as well as farmers and landowners. “You are not only able to cut the grass and trim lawn edges but also cut back overgrown foliage, tackle small bushes and clear thick vegetation.”

Barthorpe offers some tips on how you can maximise your investment and get the best out of your indispensable, multi-functional trimming machine:

Use the supporting harness: By using a supporting harness, you effectively distribute the weight of the brushcutter across your back and shoulders, making the machine feel lighter and more manoeuvrable. Also, in case of an emergency, the harness offers a quick-release feature that lets you relinquish your hold on the brushcutter instantly. Make sure you know how this works before you get started. Adjust the brushcutter to fit you properly: Just as you would adjust the driver’s seat of a car, you also need to adjust your brushcutter to fit you correctly. To do this, start by letting go of the handle and allow the cutting blade to balance gently on the ground. If it doesn’t, adjust the suspension loop on the shaft until you get the right balance (for the best result, do it while the tank is half full). Then, move onto the handlebar; adjust it so that it’s positioned right in front of your arms and set the handles so that the angle of your elbow is at about 120 degrees when the brushcutter is hanging freely. Don’t skip on maintenance: A well-sharpened blade makes your work session much more effective. Therefore, file the blade fairly often, preferably after every refuelling. Regular maintenance pays off and will extend the life of your machine.

Barthorpe shares these helpful tips for trimming grass and edges:

Regardless of the blade you’re using, always hold your brushcutter with the cutting blade parallel to the ground while it’s in use, holding the trimmer head just above the ground.

2. The cord length should always be close to the maximum length and use the high rotational speed on the trimmer head for efficient cutting.

3. Cut grass from right to left; the sweep makes the grass fall into lines making it easier for collection and disposal.

4. Avoid spraying grass on paths by using the high directional speed of the trimmer head.

Your brushcutter is more than a tool—it’s your partner in achieving a perfectly maintained lawn. “So, whether you’re a gardener, farmer, or landowner tackling overgrown grass, clearing brush, or tidying up edges, these tricks will help you get the job done quickly and keep your outdoor spaces looking neat and well-kept,” Barthorpe concludes.

In the market for a brushcutter? Visit https://www.husqvarna.com/zm/