Centlube® Long Life OAT Engine Coolant/Antifreeze is the latest advance in automotive cooling fluids

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by advancements in vehicle design and increasing demands for enhanced performance and durability, comments Johan Nell, Lubricants Engineer at African Group Lubricants (AG Lubricants).

These changes are reshaping the automotive coolant market, with a marked shift toward formulations that offer improved heat dissipation and robust corrosion resistance. This evolution is critical for supporting modern vehicles equipped with downsized, high-power-density engines that operate at elevated temperatures.

Engine downsizing has become a prevalent trend in automotive design, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions without compromising performance. However, these compact engines generate more heat due to their higher power density, necessitating cooling fluids that are capable of effective heat removal. In addition, advanced engines require coolants with enhanced corrosion resistance to protect metal components from degradation over extended service periods.

Traditional IAT (Inorganic Additive Technology) or mineral based coolants, were once the industry standard. These coolants mainly relied on phosphates and silicates to provide corrosion protection. However, their relatively short service life and limited thermal stability make them unsuitable for the demands of modern engines. As a result, many manufacturers are phasing out these conventional coolants in favour of more advanced formulations.

Organic Acid Technology (OAT) and Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) coolants are emerging as the preferred solutions for today’s automotive needs. OAT coolant formulations use organic acids to inhibit corrosion, providing longer-lasting protection and superior thermal stability. They are free from silicates and phosphates, reducing the likelihood of scale build-up and ensuring efficient heat transfer over extended service intervals.

HOAT coolants combine the benefits of both IAT and OAT technologies. They offer enhanced corrosion protection with added silicate stabilisers. This hybrid approach ensures greater compatibility with a range of engine materials, including aluminium and magnesium alloys commonly used in modern engines.

One notable example of modern coolant innovation is Centlube® Long Life OAT Engine Coolant/Antifreeze. It is a ready-to-use, 50/50 pre-mixed coolant developed by AG Lubricants in partnership with Lubrichem. Designed for both petrol and diesel engines, it offers protection against freezing, boiling, and corrosion.

This coolant is based on patented silicate-free aliphatic additive technology, providing long-term corrosion protection for all engine metals, including aluminium and ferrous alloys. As an ethylene glycol-based fluid, it ensures maintenance-free protection throughout its extended lifespan, often lasting the entire life of the engine or vehicle due to its virtually non-depleting corrosion inhibitors.

Centlube® Long Life OAT Engine Coolant/Antifreeze meets or exceeds several official OEM specifications. This product is designed to meet the stringent demands of contemporary engines, offering exceptional heat transfer and corrosion protection over extended service intervals. By minimising the frequency of coolant changes, Centlube’s solution supports lower maintenance costs and improved vehicle reliability.

As vehicle electrification gains momentum, the need for advanced cooling solutions will continue to grow. Electric and hybrid vehicles require efficient thermal management systems to maintain optimal battery performance and longevity. This will likely drive further innovation in coolant formulations, with an increased focus on environmentally friendly and high-performance solutions.

The evolution of automotive cooling fluids is essential to support the next generation of vehicle technology. With the decline of conventional IAT coolants and the rise of OAT and HOAT formulations, the industry is better equipped to address the challenges of modern engine design. As advancements continue, products like Centlube® Long Life OAT Engine Coolant/Antifreeze stands to play a pivotal role in ensuring the performance, durability, and sustainability of future vehicles.