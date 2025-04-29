Bureau Veritas Uganda Achieves the Grain and Feed Trade Association Accreditation, Strengthening Global Trade Credentials in Agricultural Commodities

As a GAFTA-approved superintendent, Bureau Veritas Uganda now meets and upholds the highest standards required by one of the most respected international trade bodies in the grain and feed sector

Bureau Veritas Uganda is pleased to announce that it has officially been accredited as an Approved Superintendent by the Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) following a stringent assessment and audit process concluded in February 2025.

This achievement certifies Bureau Veritas Uganda as a trusted service provider for inspections, verifications, examinations, quality assessments, and sampling of traded agricultural commodities on a global scale. As a GAFTA-approved superintendent, Bureau Veritas Uganda now meets and upholds the highest standards required by one of the most respected international trade bodies in the grain and feed sector.

GAFTA Accreditation

GAFTA accreditation is a quality assurance seal indicating that Bureau Veritas Uganda can deliver reliable inspection and testing services aligned with international contractual and regulatory requirements. It ensures that global partners recognise the company as a competent authority in the grain and feed industry.

As an accredited GAFTA member, Bureau Veritas Uganda is authorised to provide a comprehensive range of services, including conducting quality inspections and certifications, sampling and grading agricultural commodities, and performing laboratory tests to assess nutritional content and detect contaminants. The company also plays a vital role in verifying packaging, labelling, and logistics processes to ensure compliance with international standards. These services are vital for clients in the global trade of agricultural products like soybeans, corn, wheat, and other grains.

The Pathway to Accreditation

Achieving GAFTA accreditation is a rigorous procedure. For Bureau Veritas Uganda, the process began with an internal self-assessment to ensure its services aligned with GAFTA’s stringent quality requirements. This was followed by the formal submission of an application for accreditation.

The process then advanced to the formal application stage, where GAFTA initiated a thorough audit that included an extensive evaluation of Bureau Veritas Uganda’s documentation, quality control mechanisms, and operational processes. After successfully meeting all criteria, the company received GAFTA accreditation.

“GAFTA accreditation is a strong endorsement of our commitment to excellence, integrity, and technical competence in agricultural testing and inspection,” said Cyprian Kabbis, Area Chief Executive for Bureau Veritas Eastern Africa. “It gives our clients the assurance that they can rely on us for objective, internationally benchmarked quality assessments that support their business, whether they are exporting, trading, or ensuring food safety standards are met. We’re proud to contribute to the strength and transparency of the agricultural supply chain both in Uganda and across the continent.”