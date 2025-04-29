FJDynamics to Debut Next-Generation Autosteering and Guidance Systems at Agrishow 2025 in Brazil

FJDynamics, a global leader in precision agriculture, will showcase at Agrishow 2025, the biggest and most important agricultural technology trade show in Brazil and one of the largest in the world. This event will take place in Ribeirão Preto from April 28 to May 2, and the company is planning to exhibit at the outdoor booth F9a with its recent farming innovations, including the AT2 Max, the AT2 Lite, and the AG1.

FJDynamics has been a regular participant at Agrishow, bringing advanced agricultural technologies to the event every year. True to its legacy, this year’s highlight will be the FJD AT2 Max Auto Steer System, the company’s flagship product for premium tractor autosteering experience. Building on the success of its top-selling AT2 around the world, the AT2 Max feature a larger 12.1-inch display and a 4x time faster CPU processor, giving farmers smoother on-screen operation while maintaining on-road navigation accuracy.

Another highly anticipated autosteering innovation is the newly launched AT2 Lite Auto Steer System, positioned as FJD’s entry-level autosteering solution. Light in weight and might in performance, the Lite Edition offers a beginner-friendly and affordable option for farmers seeking an upgrade from basic guidance driving to advanced autosteering.

In addition to the autosteering systems, FJDynamics will also present its AG1 Guidance System. Leveraging the company’s proven farming technology, the AG1 offers five modular solutions from basic driving guidance to advanced ISOBUS implement control, helping farmers get the most out of their existing farming machinery without extra costly investment.

Also among the exhibits are FJD’s ATS Precision Spray Autosteering System, AS2 Steer Ready Autosteering System, FJD Hydraulic Autosteering Kit, FJD N20 Fixed High Power GNSS Station, along with an array of practical accessories like Easy Control and Wi-Fi Camera. These models are widely used in various agricultural scenarios in more than 30 countries and regions. With this year’s exhibition, FJDynamics aims to contribute more to the transition from traditional farming to a technology-driven sustainable future in Brazil and South America.

Visit : Booth F9a and get hands-on with these products. To book an in-person meeting for live demos and product pricing, please register with FJDynamics here.