Bobcat E27 Compact Excavator Perfect for Family Farm

Jiří Hložek from Vážany nad Litavou in the Czech Republic is engaged in agricultural primary production on his family farm and manages 190 hectares of agricultural land. He and his family focus mainly on crop production. They grow food and feed wheat, barley, peas, meadow hay and alfalfa for horse and livestock breeders. In addition to farm equipment, they operate a Bobcat E27 mini excavator, which they use for construction and landscaping both on and around the farm. Despite his health problems, Jiří enjoys working with the compact excavator and even considers it a form of relaxation.

Every farmer needs to do landscaping from time to time, either on or near the farm. Jiří Hložek has therefore borrowed an excavator in the past. However, the nearest construction equipment rental shop is in Brno, so he had to transport the machine to Vážany nad Litavou and then back again. Moreover, the excavator rental often took only a few hours. Sometimes it happened that the excavator was not available on the set date. Another solution was to entrust the work to a company. This solution also proved to be less than ideal. For example, on several occasions, the company arrived on the agreed date, but the weather was not suitable. The work could not be done, but the company still had to be paid.

Inspiration from German and Austrian Farmers

“Since I like to visit Austrian and German farms, I started looking for an excavator there. In fact, every fifth farm of similar size there has an excavator. The farmers there rent it among themselves. They use their own equipment and do their own landscaping. I took inspiration from them and started looking for older excavators. Most of them were in deplorable condition and often the seller didn’t even know anything about the machine. They just buy machines through auctions and resell them. Moreover, an older machine is worth half the price of a new one,” said Jiří Hložek.

He therefore decided to invest in a new machine. He started to go around to Brno dealers of renowned brands of construction equipment. “When I went to the dealer and told him that I was a farmer and wanted the excavator for my own use and occasional drainage work, I had the feeling of being given the cold shoulder,” he shared his experience and continued. I came across Bobcat by accident. I didn’t even know they had an office in Brno. I already had some experience with them. I knew their skid-steer loaders. I liked their approach to me right from the start. They showed me in a practical way the machines I was interested in. Bobcat had a professional attitude and didn’t care if I was a farmer or a big construction company.”

Mechanically Simple and Reliable Machine

Jiří Hložek originally wanted a smaller Bobcat E19 excavator, but was eventually convinced by the two-and-a-half-tonne Bobcat E27 and is now glad he invested in a larger and more powerful model. He also took advantage of favourable financing directly from Bobcat. “If I bought an older machine, I’d pay half the price. But soon the first problems would appear – oil leaks, faults, etc. In the 90s, we used to fix our machines on our knees and I didn’t want to go through that anymore.

“Today I need to get behind the wheel, or rather the joysticks, and work quietly. I also prefer to invest in new machines for agricultural equipment. The excavator has been working without any faults so far. Even after eight hours of drainage work, it is still pleasant to work with. I also appreciate the fact that the machine is developed and manufactured in Dobris near Prague. The delivery of any spare parts will be very fast thanks to the extensive network of branches of the Czech dealer,” praises the owner.

The Bobcat E27 is equipped with a proven Kubota three-cylinder engine, with minimal electronics and a mechanical injection pump. The excavator is suitable for all small-scale earthmoving jobs, where its compact size and easy transportability are an advantage. The Bobcat E27 is a fully equipped machine with standard overhang and maximum power and belongs to the popular 2-3 tonne category.

Ninety percent of the work is carried out by the excavator with a slope plough. In addition to this, Jiří Hložek also uses two sizes of toothed ploughs, most often for excavation. A hydraulic grabbing device is always available, which is used, for example, when handling timber or branches. The owner is also considering investing in a mulcher. This attachment can be changed conveniently from the operator’s seat via a hydraulic quick-release system. The excavator’s long arm is homologated as a hook carrier, so the owner also uses it to transport and place logs, concrete kerbs, etc. The owner uses the excavator’s boom not only to stabilize the machine during drainage work, but also to spread gravel and soil.

High Work Efficiency despite the Operator’s Health Limitations

Farmer Jiří Hložek does not have it easy – for over 20 years he has suffered from an autoimmune disease that has caused him considerable health problems in recent years. He moves around in a wheelchair or with support. Depending on his current state of health, he is able to get into the machine on his own, or his son can help him. Once he is in his Bobcat E27, however, he is working like a fully healthy man: “The excavator is my favourite machine. I can operate it completely via levers and joysticks and can work fully, even working all day is no problem. There is no comparison with operating tractors and other machines with a conventional clutch. With a bit of exaggeration, you could say that I actually relax in the Bobcat. I am able to operate everything myself, at most I sometimes need a helping hand when changing attachments,” says Jiří Hložek.

“Mr. Hložek and his son came to see the Bobcat stand at the Agrotechnika trade fair in Germany. He surprised us very pleasantly with his positive attitude and almost personal relationship to our brand. We are glad that the Bobcat excavator allows him to comfortably do a full-fledged job that he finds fulfilling and enjoyable. Mr. Hložek is a prime example that sometimes barriers exist only in our heads and that despite a handicap you can work with an excavator and no one can stop you,” says David Frodl, Senior Marketing Communications Manager Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

Brand Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, material handling equipment and more. Bobcat’s headquarters for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is located in Dobris in the Czech Republic. The modern facility for more than 1,600 employees includes, in addition to the EMEA headquarters, an innovation centre, training and testing facilities and a production plant with a capacity of 30,000 machines per year, which are exported worldwide. The Bobcat brand is part of the Doosan Bobcat Group and is a proud member of the Doosan Group.