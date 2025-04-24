From Paris to the South: The Story of Noluthando, RAKGADI, and Toile du Sud 

The design world continues to celebrate the extraordinary synergy between two visionary South African women — Cape Town-based interior designer Kim Williams and fashion icon Jessica Molebatsi — whose creative partnership has captivated audiences with its authenticity, elegance, and heartfelt storytelling.

It all began in 2022, when Kim and Jessica joined forces to bring the Noluthando fashion collection into the world of interiors. Named after the Xhosa name given to Jessica by her husband’s family, Noluthando is a soulful expression of love, unity, and cultural pride. The collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week and, following its success, the collaboration was born—Jessica brought the fashion to life, while Kim’s visionary interior design transformed it into a lifestyle, bringing it into homes and hearts around the world.

Their creative energy continued to blossom, and in 2024 they introduced the RAKGADI African Toile Print interior home collection — a tribute to the strength and grace of African women. Jessica’s fashion collection had made waves at the Milan Design Show, with her designs shining on the runway. Together they extended the collection into the world of interiors, capturing the bold spirit of African heritage.

Now, in 2025, their story continues with the launch of Toile du Sud — the interior home

collection that calls every South African to reconnect with their roots. The meaning canvas of the South, Toile du Sud draws inspiration from our rich botanical heritage, blending timeless design with storytelling and cultural pride. This collection celebrates unity and the beauty of collaboration, offering elegant pieces that honour our diversity and shared history.

The Toile du Sud interior home collection includes:

Napkins

Placemats

Scatter Cushions

Thoughtfully crafted to be both luxurious and deeply local, each item in the collection is a symbol of what’s possible when South African creatives join hands — telling stories through design, creating jobs, and building a future defined by opportunity and authenticity.

Exclusive Toile du Sud interior home collection pieces and curated colours will be available at @home flagship retail stores nationwide, offering a unique décor shopping experience.

For more information, please visit www.kimwilliams.co.za or email showroom@kimwilliams.co.za.