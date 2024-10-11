BG Titan Group launches $650 million Titan E-Farms project in Uganda, aims to transform agriculture across East Africa

The US-based BG Titan Group has announced the official launch of its innovative Titan E-Farms initiative in Uganda, the first step in a broader strategy to transform agriculture across East Africa.

With a total project size exceeding $650 million, the Titan E-Farms project aims to establish a sustainable agricultural model that supports economic growth while tackling critical environmental challenges.

The Titan E-Farms concept is centered on a groundbreaking combination of advanced sustainable technologies designed to decarbonize agricultural processes and eliminate waste. The project features a comprehensive waste-to-power system, ensuring zero waste is produced throughout the farming cycle. Organic matter is converted into energy, significantly reducing emissions and creating a closed-loop system that is fully sustainable.

One of the core goals of the Titan E-Farms project is to generate clean energy, with the potential to produce a combined 50-100 MW of renewable energy through a mix of waste-to-power, solar, and hydrogen technologies. This energy will not only support the farm’s operations but also provide surplus power to local communities, contributing to energy independence and improved infrastructure.

“We are proud to introduce the Titan E-Farms concept to Uganda, where it will not only help meet the nation’s agricultural needs but also provide a sustainable energy solution. Our goal is to create an innovative model that drives economic development, provides clean energy, and addresses environmental challenges head-on. By producing renewable energy, creating thousands of jobs, and supporting local communities, we hope to transform the agricultural landscape of East Africa,” said Aymen Boughanmi, CEO, BG Titan Group.

Employment

In addition to its environmental impact, Titan E-Farms is poised to become a major source of employment in Uganda. The project will create over 5,000 direct jobs in farming, technology, and energy production, and is expected to support tens of thousands more through indirect opportunities in logistics, supply chains, and related industries. By empowering local communities with new skills and sustainable livelihoods, the initiative is designed to drive long-term economic development in the region.

A key component of the project is Titan Air, BG Titan’s proprietary process for capturing CO2 and methane and converting them into algae. Through accelerated algae growth, the process not only decarbonizes the farming cycle but also produces a valuable byproduct—algae that can be turned into fertilizer to improve soil quality and used as fish food to support aquaculture. This integrated, circular farming model addresses both food security and environmental sustainability, ticking all the boxes of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With solar-powered components and hydrogen production incorporated where water is available, the energy-efficient design of the farms will ensure long-term operational sustainability while contributing directly to the decarbonization of the agricultural sector.

Solar energy production

In addition to its waste-to-power and energy-generating components, Titan E-Farms will integrate sustainable agri-solar practices, optimizing land use by combining crop cultivation with solar energy production. The project will focus on growing high-value crops such as coffee, mangoes, and other crops that yield best in Uganda’s climate. By pairing crop production with renewable energy, the farm will ensure efficient use of resources. Additionally, the site will provide fish culture, offering aquaculture solutions to further support local food systems and generate additional income streams.

Following its launch in Uganda, BG Titan Group plans to expand the Titan E-Farms model to neighboring East African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda. These projects will replicate the zero-waste, renewable energy-driven farming model, promoting regional collaboration and sustainable development.