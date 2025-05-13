Bayer celebrates 20 years of DEKALB in SA at Nampo

DEKALB, a brand of Bayer Crop Science, launched commercially in South Africa in 2005. Bayer acquired Monsanto* and its flagship maize seed brand in 2018 to continue its legacy and further build on the research and development of hybrid seed technology and biotech benefits.

In South Africa DEKALB’s maize hybrids are available in conventional (nonGMO) and genetically modified ranges, with both single and stacked gene versions available in the country.

Our hybrids are all locally produced and adapted for South Africa’s commercial and smallholder farmers in the eastern, western, water table and irrigation production areas. As a premier maize seed brand in South Africa, DEKALB is known for its yield potential, resilience against disease as well as built-in protection against certain pests and herbicides in the genetically modified range.

Maize is a staple in the diet of most South Africans and is critical to food security in the country and to the rest of Africa. It contributes to 50-60% of the local population’s carbohydrate intake and is primarily consumed as “pap”, a maize meal porridge enjoyed across different regions, economic standings, and cultures in the country. It is also a very important feed crop to livestock farmers and for meat, milk and egg production.

South Africa is a net exporter of maize, and depending on the conditions, the country’s farmers produce 15-17 million tons on 2,5-3 million hectares annually.

“We constantly aim to deliver seed products to enable farmers to produce food and feed more sustainably and profitably. Innovation through generations is not only our campaign theme for 2025 but a commitment to our farmers to bring solutions for the next generation. The commercial launch of DEKALB two decades ago and improved farming practices propelled average yields in South Africa to new heights, and we are proud to be part of that success,” says Johan Bibbey, Bayer Crop Science Country Lead Seed: South Africa.

“We are keen to keep at the forefront of hybrid seed technology and to breed seed adapted to environmental and economic challenges farmers face. The most recent example of this in our portfolio is the Trecepta® trait and its three modes of action available on selected DEKALB hybrids.”

This new Bt-product on maize protects against target pests in Africa like the spotted stemborer and fall armyworm. It contains the MON89 and MIR162 proteins.

DEKALB TIMELINE

1912 – A group from Dekalb, Illinois, USA collaborated for better farming success through improved seed. This venture later establishes the famous DEKALB® trademark.

1935 – The winged corn ear logo is born – a symbol for innovation, performance and progress in maize farming.

1940 – The logo is upgraded to the iconic red lettering on yellow maize.

1998 – DEKALB is incorporated into the Monsanto stable, and the logo changes to a solid yellow maize ear to celebrate the global commitment to innovation and excellence.

2005 – The DEKALB brand is officially launched in South Africa and brings top genetics, seed technology and a legacy of innovation to local farmers.

2005-present – DEKALB maize hybrid seed is locally produced and developed for South African farmers.

2018 – Bayer acquires Monsanto and its brands, including DEKALB. The logo regains its defined kernels, emphasizing that every kernel counts towards better yields.

2025 – DEKALB maize hybrid seed celebrates 20 years in South Africa.

MORE ON THE SIGNIFICANCE OF HYBRID SEED AND BIOTECH

Improved seed genetics, biotechnology, quality-tested hybrid seed, sustainable practices, precision agriculture and mechanization enables South African farmers to currently reach average dryland yields of 5-6 t/ha. The total annual harvest of 17 million tons sustains South Africa’s population of >60 million and supports food security.

Feeding a growing population and providing farmers with solutions and the right options means that maize production has changed tremendously through the years regarding area planted and average production:

Early 1900s – population 5-6 million; maize production on 1-1,5 million hectares at 0,6 t/ha; national yield 900 000 tons.

1960s – population 17-20 million; mechanization, fertilizers, pesticides, seed treatments and hybrid seed technology improved average yields to 1,5 t/ha; area planted 2-3 million ha; annual yield 4,5 million tons.

1980s – population 35 million; average yields stabilized at 2 t/ha; production area of 3 million ha.

2000s – population 44-47 million; introduction of genetically modified maize; average yields jumped to 3-4 t/ha; total harvest of 13 million tons annually.

*The DEKALB brand was introduced to the market in 2005 following Monsanto’s acquisition of Seminis, a major seed company, and the subsequent consolidation of South African seed companies like Sensako and Carnia under the DEKALB banner. Monsanto had acquired Sensako and Carnia in 2002 and merged them in 2004.