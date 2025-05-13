Standard Bank Charts Bold Path for African Agribusiness at NAMPO 2025

Standard Bank is set to make a major statement at NAMPO 2025 with a bold, continent-wide strategy to drive innovation, sustainability, and trade in agriculture.

Under the banner “Beyond Borders,” the bank will showcase how it is helping unlock Africa’s agricultural potential through technology, climate-smart finance, and cross-border collaboration.

According to Louis van Raveteyn, Head of Agri Business at Standard Bank, this year’s NAMPO theme, “Global agriculture, locally rooted,” aligns seamlessly with Standard Bank’s approach.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s theme. It highlights how farmers can use global knowledge and innovation to grow local agriculture. Our own theme, ‘Beyond Borders,’ complements this perfectly—we’re bringing together our 15 Agribusiness Heads from across Africa, along with clients, to learn, connect and trade,” said van Raveteyn.

Climate-Smart Finance and Digital Innovation

At NAMPO 2025, Standard Bank will spotlight financial innovations designed to address the escalating impacts of climate change on agriculture.

“Our primary focus this year is on sustainable agriculture financing,” said van Raveteyn. “We’re introducing climate-smart solutions under four pillars—Smart Energy, Smart Water, Smart Equipment, and Smart Practices—to help farmers mitigate and adapt to climate challenges.”

He added that these solutions are supported by the bank’s Commercial Asset Finance division and partnerships with equipment suppliers across the value chain. “Whether it’s no-till planters, precision irrigation systems, or solar energy infrastructure, we’re providing the tools farmers need to farm smarter.”

Van Raveteyn also revealed that Standard Bank has launched a carbon credit trading solution through its Global Markets Division. “This is an exciting step. We’ll be sharing more with clients at NAMPO about how they can generate and trade carbon credits as part of their sustainability journey.”

“Beyond Borders”: A Strategy for African Agribusiness Growth

For Standard Bank, “Beyond Borders” is more than a theme—it’s a strategic approach to transforming agribusiness on the continent.

“With a history in agriculture dating back to 1862 and a footprint in over 20 African and offshore countries, we are uniquely positioned to connect clients across Africa and into global markets,” said van Raveteyn. “Our relationship with ICBC in China gives us even greater reach—linking farmers to buyers, suppliers, and markets that can scale their agribusinesses.”

Opportunities in Regional and Global Trade

Van Raveteyn pointed to two key trade opportunities: intra-African trade and exports to the Chinese market. “China is the largest importer of agricultural products in the world, and Africa’s diversity in agri-commodities gives us a massive advantage,” he said.

“Each region has its strength—East Africa is strong in tea and coffee; West Africa in cocoa, palm oil, and fish; Southern and Central Africa in sugar, beef, and tobacco; and South Africa in citrus, wine, fruit, and wool. There’s immense potential for trade between African countries.”

He highlighted that 44% of South Africa’s agricultural exports go to other African countries. “That statistic alone shows the importance—and the opportunity—of African trade.”

Unlocking Value and Overcoming Barriers

To unlock value in undercapitalized markets, Standard Bank is investing in technology-led finance. “We offer commercial asset finance and climate-smart agriculture solutions—from tractors and combines to silos and renewable energy systems,” said van Raveteyn. “It’s all about helping clients become more efficient, productive, and profitable.”

However, cross-border expansion still faces major hurdles. “The biggest barriers are weak infrastructure, inefficient border processes, and restrictive trade policies,” he noted. “The solution lies in aggressive investment in logistics and meaningful trade policy reform. Governments, private sector players, financial institutions—we all have a role to play.”

Partnerships That Scale Agribusiness

Van Raveteyn emphasized that partnerships are essential to de-risk and scale agribusiness across Africa. “We work closely with governments and development finance institutions (DFIs) on food security, insurance, blended finance, and risk-sharing schemes. These partnerships are central to our strategy.”

Digital Tools and Capacity Building

The bank’s OneFarm platform—comprising OneFarm Share and OneFarm Grow—is another critical pillar of its strategy. “OneFarm Grow is helping us digitize the agriculture value chain, connecting small-scale farmers with off-takers, traders, and processors,” said van Raveteyn. “Meanwhile, OneFarm Share has had a huge impact in food relief distribution in South Africa.”

He also highlighted Standard Bank’s investment in sector expertise through the Agric Academy, launched in 2024. “We’ve developed a dedicated learning path for our relationship managers and credit teams. We graduated our first 29 learners in March 2025 and are starting a new cohort this May. It’s another way we’re equipping our teams to serve clients better.”

NAMPO 2025: Strengthening Connections

A major highlight at NAMPO will be Standard Bank’s networking breakfast, which will bring together farmers, agribusinesses, equipment manufacturers, policy makers, and bank staff.

“Our goal is to connect people who are passionate about agriculture, facilitate long-term relationships, and enable trade opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa,” said van Raveteyn. “Together, we can build a stronger, more food-secure continent.”