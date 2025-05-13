GEA technology now playable in Farming Simulator 25

GEA, one of the world’s leading providers of milking, feeding, and manure management solutions for dairy farms, will be featured in Farming Simulator 25 starting June 3, 2025, through the brand-new Plains & Prairies Pack. In collaboration with developer and publisher GIANTS Software, GEA brings cutting-edge agricultural technology to the virtual farming world for the first time. The pack includes a range of GEA machinery – including the largest manure tanker ever introduced in the game.

Maximum performance for slurry spreading

Players can expect impressive attention to detail: pneumatic sprayers allow farmers to apply solid fertilizer, while trailers have realistic moving covers to protect harvested crops. With the GEA STR 447, a heavy-duty manure tanker enters the game – highly detailed, equipped with functional lift axles increasing maneuverability, and built for massive capacity. It’s designed for players who value efficiency and realism in large-scale field operations.

Real-world innovation – now in-game with over 20 new machines and vehicles

The Plains & Prairies Pack introduces three new brands to the game: GEA, Ford, and Trout River, alongside vehicles and equipment from well-known manufacturers such as Brandt, Fendt, International, Salford, Väderstad, and Versatile.

Both in real life and in-game, GEA stands for future-focused farming. Together with GIANTS Software, GEA brings its proven technologies to virtual agriculture. GEA equipment enhances depth and authenticity to the farming simulator experience.

The Plains & Prairies Pack will be available starting June 3, 2025, for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S – as a standalone DLC or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass.

More to come from GEA and GIANTS Software

GEA and GIANTS Software will continue to expand their partnership. Players can look forward to future additions that reflect GEA’s expertise and enhance the experience in Farming Simulator.