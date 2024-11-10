Ascenso, one of the fastest-growing tyre brand brings new VF range to EIMA

One of the fastest growing tyre brand – Ascenso – arrived at EIMA with its new, soil-protecting VF Technology range, that perfectly blends advanced tread designs and extra strong casing with high performance steel belts.

The company, which has launched more than 800 tyre products over the last four years and claims specialities across industrial, material handling, earthmoving and forestry sectors in addition to its agricultural focus, says the new tyre range has been designed to meet farmers’ changing expectations of how a tyre should perform.

“More and more farmers have realised that they can farm better when they use well-designed tyres,” says the company’s CEO, Dhaval Nanavati.

“From the advanced tread designs to the extra-strong casing with high performance steel

belts, the V-range not only upgrades the tyres’ performance on metrics such as traction,

roadability and load-carrying, but brings important new measures such as fuel eLiciency, soil health and the ability to cope with changing tillage practices too,” he explains.

The new tread design provides the tyre with a longer, wider footprint when operating at the low pressures expected of the VF designation. That means more gripping edge to provide

maximum traction without slippage.

“Slipping tyres is one of the main factors involved in soil damage and compaction from

machinery,” explains Mr Nanavati. “Rightly so, farmers are increasingly aware of the perils of soil damage. The V-range gives them a valuable new option that fully recognises the

importance of soil health, and how tyres can play an invaluable role in soil protection.”

Ascenso, which already supplies OEMs around the world directly, and through channel

partners, says that as a challenger brand it’s been able to focus firmly on sustainability.

“It’s more than just soil protection, important though that is. Tyres that perform better – less rolling resistance, less slip, better traction, and so on – also allow a significant reduction in fuel consumption.”

“But it’s not just about that lighter footprint in the field”, says Mr Nanavati. “Tyres are

consumables.