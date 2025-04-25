Agritechnica 2025: Focus on agricultural machinery dealers

9 to 15 November 2025 in Hanover, Germany- Guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency” – Seizing opportunities of digitalization – Agritechnica 2025: Platform for the international agricultural machinery trade .

Digitalization is advancing steadily on farms. This development requires agricultural machinery dealers to be ready with equipment and knowledge that will meet the challenges of the future. A wide range of new developments at Agritechnica 2025, which takes place in Hanover, Germany from November 9 to 15, offer opportunities for agricultural machinery dealers. Relevant features at Agritechnica in hall 2 include “Business Matchmaking”, which enables targeted contacts between dealers and exhibitors, and the International Dealer Center. Registered dealers will benefit from being listed at www.agritechnica.com and in the trade fair app since they can be found quickly by customers and exhibitors.

The agricultural machinery industry is contending with a host of challenges. Geopolitical crises are driving price volatility, while high interest rates and unclear policy directions add to economic uncertainty. At the same time, extreme weather is affecting both yields and product quality, creating further strain on farming operations. The impact on farm income varies depending on business orientation, but across the board, these factors are shaping investment decisions and dampening confidence in long-term planning.

Agricultural equipment dealers have limited ability to respond to external pressures such as deferred purchasing by farms, extreme weather events, and political uncertainty—though some are countering with attractive sales or financing offers. When it comes to digitalization, which poses a direct and internal challenge for the trade, the situation looks different: Success increasingly depends on the expertise, technical know-how, and the quality of digital solutions and services offered by machinery dealers.

Digital technology poses ongoing challenge for agricultural equipment dealers

“Agricultural equipment dealers are expected to integrate digital technologies into their portfolios and provide tailored solutions to farmers. But this is often easier said than done. The technologies involved are complex and require extensive consultation, while rapid innovation cycles in systems, machines, and software demand constant upskilling,“ says Ralph Königs, Business Segment Dealer Manager, Agritechnica.

Adding to the pressure, sales and workshop staff increasingly face customers who are highly tech-savvy and well-versed in digital tools such as sensors and software. “To remain credible partners, dealership staff must be thoroughly trained in integrated digital solutions and capable of presenting them convincingly. When strong product performance is paired with seamless system interfaces, successful sales become far more achievable,” adds Königs.

Slight Increase in willingness to Invest

There are signs of cautious optimism in the agricultural sector. Many dealers are hopeful that German farmers will show a greater willingness to invest in 2025. According to the latest agricultural barometer from Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank, the business climate in the sector has improved compared to autumn 2024. The survey indicates that 64 percent of farmers are planning investments this year, suggesting a moderate upward trend in market activity.

Agritechnica 2025: Platform for the International agricultural machinery dealers

Agritechnica 2025 provides farmers with a valuable opportunity to explore the latest technologies together with their machinery dealers. As the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, it brings together manufacturers, dealers, farmers, and industry experts from around the globe, fostering international exchange and networking.

This year’s edition introduces new formats aimed at enhancing visibility and connections within the sector. Registered dealers can be listed on the official website and in the trade fair app, making them easily accessible to both customers and exhibitors.

The International Dealer Center will again serve as the central meeting point for the international agricultural machinery trade at Agritechnica 2025. Trade visitors can access an exclusive lounge for dealers, business partners, customers, and employees. Daily “Pop-up Talk Dealer” sessions at 5 p.m. will feature international speakers, followed by informal networking opportunities. An on-site information counter will also be available to address questions on training and professional development in the sector.

New at this year’s event is the “Business Matchmaking” format, designed to connect dealers and exhibitors directly, supporting targeted business contacts. The established “Workshop Live” returns in an updated version 2.0, forming part of the Agribusiness Days, which will spotlight key service topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and precision farming. The program also aims to attract young professionals and highlight career opportunities in agricultural and construction machinery technology. Registered dealers can select from four participation packages, including access to discounted admission tickets.