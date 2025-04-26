Following weeks of heavy rainfall in Bothaville and surrounding areas, Grain SA and the NAMPO management team would like to reassure all exhibitors, visitors, and partners that the 2025 NAMPO Harvest Day will go ahead as scheduled from 13 to 16 May 2025 at NAMPO Park.

With NAMPO Harvest Day just around the corner, the significant rains did cause temporary waterlogging in parts of the showgrounds. However, the return of sunny weather over the past two days has already made a positive difference, with clear skies and drying conditions steadily improving across the site and lifting the spirits of everyone involved.

On Track for a Successful Show

NAMPO management has moved swiftly to address the impact of the rainfall, deploying teams to drain excess water, improve surface conditions, and implement logistical guidelines where necessary to keep the Park neat and accessible. Preparations remain in full swing, with teams hard at work to ensure the grounds are safe, accessible and able to welcome the thousands of exhibitors and visitors expected at this year’s event.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation closely and have already taken action to manage the impact of the rain,” says Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO. “With the return of sunny weather, preparations are progressing well, and everything is on track for NAMPO 2025 to deliver the world-class showcase that our visitors and exhibitors expect.”

Long-term investments in infrastructure at NAMPO Park – including upgraded roads, drainage systems, and parking areas – are proving invaluable in ensuring the venue remains operational, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Visitor Experience Remains Top Priority

The return of warmer, drier weather has brought welcome relief for organisers and exhibitors as final preparations continue. As the countdown to NAMPO 2025 continues, the programme promises to deliver the full NAMPO experience: from large-scale equipment displays and global technology showcases to expert discussions and valuable networking opportunities. The event remains a cornerstone gathering for the agricultural community.

Looking Ahead

With more than two weeks to go, NAMPO 2025 is shaping up to be another outstanding celebration of innovation and resilience in South African agriculture. Organisers remain confident and committed to delivering a safe, successful, and world-class event.

Visitors are encouraged to stay informed via Grain SA’s official platforms for the latest announcements, including road and access updates. To avoid queues at the gates, tickets can be purchased online at www.opentickets.co.za.

Important Update on Road Access to NAMPO Park

Please note that SANRAL has confirmed the closure of the R30 between Bothaville and Orkney due to significant water damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall. The structural integrity of the road has been compromised by water flowing underneath the surface, making conditions unsafe for general traffic.

At this stage, SANRAL is allowing limited access to NAMPO Park traffic from the north side only (approaching from Orkney). Exhibitors and contractors needing access to NAMPO Park must clearly indicate at the roadblock that they are traveling to NAMPO to be permitted through.

NAMPO management remains in close contact with SANRAL engineers and provincial traffic authorities. However, further assessments and repair planning can only proceed once the affected road sections have dried out sufficiently to allow for safe inspection.

Within NAMPO Park itself, the grounds continue to dry out well, and management has implemented additional drainage measures to speed up the process and prepare the site for the Harvest Day. While access routes directly into the Park are improving daily, the external road infrastructure remains a challenge due to the extent of the water damage on the R30.

We urge all exhibitors, suppliers, and visitors to stay informed by following Grain SA’s official channels, where we will provide regular updates on road conditions, access guidelines, and alternative routes as the situation evolves.

Your safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work together to ensure a successful NAMPO Harvest Day 2025.

Concerns for Grain Producers Across the Country

While NAMPO 2025 remains on track, Grain SA acknowledges with concern the broader impact of excessive rainfall on grain producers across several regions of South Africa. Wet conditions during the critical harvesting period not only delay operations but also increase the risk of crop damage, sprouting, and significant logistical challenges for producers trying to access fields with heavy machinery.

Beyond the fields, damaged infrastructure – including gravel roads and water crossings – continues to complicate transport and harvesting. The situation remains fluid, and while producers hope for continued dry weather to resume harvesting and recover much of the crop, the delays and added costs are a serious challenge, particularly in an already strained economic environment.

“While we look forward to welcoming the agricultural community to NAMPO Park, we remain mindful of the difficulties many producers are currently facing on their farms. The resilience and adaptability of South Africa’s farmers continue to shine through, and NAMPO remains a platform that celebrates that spirit,” adds Strydom.