Koa’s B Corp Journey Strengthens Commitment to Ghana’s Cocoa Farmers

Koa has shared reflections on its journey to becoming B Corp Certified, working directly with small-scale cocoa farmers in West Africa. The Ghana-based enterprise views this milestone as more than just a mark of honour. There is a deep commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive, and equitable cocoa industry for farmers and communities.

Koa pursued B Corp. certification to formalise its commitment to the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. As part of a growing global movement, the certification provided the company with a framework to measure, improve and validate its positive impact while contributing to change across the cocoa industry.

The certification process required extensive documentation, which, while thorough and detailed, was welcomed by the Koa team. “Compared to the challenges of building Koa’s operations, upcycling cocoa fruit pulp from thousands of smallholder farmers for global markets, the process felt relatively manageable,” said Anian Schreiber, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Since achieving certification, Koa has gained increased credibility with partners and investors. It has also seen a rise in employee engagement and pride. Importantly, the B Corp framework helped the company sharpen its internal goals and provided a benchmark for continuous improvement. This process has reinforced a stakeholder-focused approach to decision-making and led to greater investments in farmer welfare, environmental sustainability, and fair employment.

At the heart of Koa’s model is a simple but powerful innovation. By upcycling the cocoa fruit pulp that is usually discarded during processing, the company reduces agricultural waste and creates a new source of income for farmers. B Corp Certification has further strengthened this model by encouraging external validation of impact. A recent report by 60 Decibels revealed a 62% reduction in child labour and a 96% improvement in farmers’ quality of life, highlighting the tangible outcomes of Koa’s approach.

B Corp Certification has strengthened trust among stakeholders, as the framework validates Koa’s impact with data and accountability. B Lab Africa, ​ a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, played a key role in guiding the company through the certification process and providing tools to align business practices with global standards.

Koa advises other businesses contemplating B Corp Certification to approach it as a strategic journey rather than a mere checklist. The process can help uncover blind spots, align a company’s operations with its mission and support the creation of more resilient, purpose-driven enterprises.

Looking ahead, Koa advocates more storytelling, visibility, and collaboration among the African B Corps. It also supports the creation of regional events that bring values-aligned companies together to strengthen impact across the continent.

Though B Corp Month was celebrated in March, Koa continues to champion its commitment to responsible business practices throughout the year. By amplifying the voices of the farmers they work with and sharing the impact of their work, the company hopes to inspire others in Ghana and beyond to pursue purpose alongside profit.