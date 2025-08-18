AGRA Kenya Advocates for Youth Participation in County Food Systems

Food Systems development agency, AGRA, held a youth-focused side event on the sidelines of the Devolution Conference last week’s week in Homa Bay County. The side event, which coincided with International Youth Day, was themed “Youth at the Centre – transforming County food systems through innovation and participation” and brought into sharp focus the vital role of young people in shaping Kenya’s food systems and underscored youth as essential change-makers in both agriculture and governance.

Organised by AGRA in collaboration with the National Youth Council and the Council of Governors, convened over 70 youth from across the country who are participants in Agribusiness and Agritech to address the pressing challenges faced by Kenyan youth. The issues highlighted include high unemployment, limited involvement in governance, and significant barriers within the agricultural sector. Despite Kenyan youth comprising over 75% of the population, less than 10% of them are actively engaged in agribusiness due to limited access to land, credit, markets, and supportive policies.

The session also showcased innovative youth-led agribusinesses and amplified youth voices, fostering agri-preneurship and providing a crucial platform for young individuals to engage directly with policymakers, development partners, and the private sector.

The side-event also explored how Kenya’s devolved governance could effectively harness youth energy, innovation, and entrepreneurship to transform county-level food systems. In his opening remarks, H. E. Ken Lusaka, Governor of Bungoma County, and chair of the Agricultural Committee in the Council of Governors stated “In 2022, county governments invested KSh 22.6 billion, 10% of their total expenditure into agriculture, a sector that employs nearly two-thirds of Kenya’s workforce, with smallholder farmers producing close to 70% of our food. Recognising agriculture’s contribution of nearly a quarter to our GDP, counties are also making bold strides in supporting SMEs and empowering youth, many of whom are driving innovation and entrepreneurship in agribusiness and rural economies.”

Flowing from the day’s discussions, the youth produced a unified call for multi-stakeholder action:

The National Government is called upon to invest in youth-centered agricultural programs and support county-level implementation through the devolved structure.

County Governments are urged to prioritize youth in food systems planning, ensure access to land and agribusiness financing, institutionalize youth participation in policy development, and support youth engagement in climate-smart agriculture by providing targeted incentives such as access to financing, training, and markets.

The Private Sector and Development Partners are encouraged to co-invest in youth-led innovations, incubation hubs, agritech, and mentorship programs that unlock sustainable livelihoods.

Young Kenyans are challenged to mobilise, network, and innovate, embracing opportunities across the agricultural value chain from production and processing to digital agriculture and trade.

Reaffirming the commitment of county governments, Governor Lusaka stated, “Together, we will achieve our ambitious targets by 2027: creating 11,000 new jobs, nurturing 450 youth-led businesses, and injecting KES 950 Million into our local economy. This is our commitment to the youth of Bungoma, and it is our blueprint for a prosperous future.”

In his remarks, AGRA Country Director for Kenya, Mr. John Macharia, noted that “Africa’s booming youth population presents both an immense opportunity and an urgent challenge to create meaningful jobs. As the decisive force in the continent’s transformation, their ideas, technology, and energy will be key to feeding Africa—and the world. By investing in our youth, we unlock their potential to become a global force for innovation, resilience, and prosperity.”

The side event also included a Mini Agri-Hackathon segment, which saw a number of youth teams actively brainstorming and co-creating rapid solutions to real county-level food systems challenges, such as access to markets and climate resilience. A technical panel provided feedback on their innovative ideas.

The event also saw the launch of the County Youth in Agribusiness Engagement Strategy and Model Toolkit, which youth participants committed to leveraging.

By fostering direct engagement and generating actionable recommendations, the event was laying the groundwork for sustainable change, poised to unlock the vast potential of young agri-preneurs across the nation.