Breaking barriers in agri-science

Dr Margaretha Brand is at the forefront of the changing tide for women in the sector

Despite significant progress toward gender equality, women still make up just 30% of Africa’s science professionals and only 32% of South Africa’s agricultural workforce. This is why women like Dr Margaretha Brand play such a critical role in redefining what leadership in agricultural science looks like.

As Omnia Nutriology’s Research and Development Manager, Brand merges science, sustainability and mentorship in a way that embodies the future of precision agriculture. Her team includes process engineers, scientists, biotechnologists and plant physiologists, all encouraged to approach problems from different angles. “You don’t want everyone thinking the same way. Innovation comes from diverse thinking – both within and outside the organisation. This is why diversity in agri-science is key to driving innovation.”

There’s no such thing as a typical day in Brand’s world. One moment she’s troubleshooting alongside the factory’s production unit; the next she’s assessing a new technology proposed by an external partner. But this variety is what keeps her energised. “While we run our standard projects, we’re also constantly exploring what’s out there.”

That same curiosity and drive to expand the boundaries of science also inform Brand’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent. She plays a key role in Omnia’s university partnerships, which offer bursaries and project-based support to students – many of whom might never have considered agriculture as a career. “We want to show students that agriculture is not just about being on a farm. There are engineers, scientists, finance professionals, and even lawyers. The sector is much bigger than people think.”

Her own journey into the field was unplanned. “I didn’t study agriculture. I did chemistry and biochemistry. I actually said I’d never go beyond my honours, but curiosity got the best of me, and I ended up with a PhD.” Joining an agri-science business felt like starting from scratch. “You do wonder if you’re knowledgeable enough, especially when starting out. But I realised that what I do every day is unique, and that’s what makes my perspective valuable. You just have to believe in yourself.”

That belief, she says, was instilled by great mentors. “I’ve been fortunate to have the best mentors over the course of my career – the kind who don’t just hand you everything, but give you the chance to figure it out. I try to be that person now for my team, because I know growth comes when you work through something yourself.”

She’s seen first-hand how women can thrive in science, especially precision agriculture. “Women are inherently curious, and science is all about discovering the unknown. There are always new things to explore. It’s not just standing in a lab, and the way you’re taught to think in a science-led degree can take you into many different roles.”

As for whether the tide is turning for women in agri-science? “When we go to career days now, there’s definitely more balance and diversity in terms of who shows interest in the sector. We’re seeing more and more young women entering the field, which has been amazing to witness.”

Still, misperceptions persist, including the outdated idea that women aren’t “physical” enough for certain jobs in the industry. But Brand dismisses this confidently: “You don’t need to be a bodybuilder to work in agriculture. Sometimes it’s about ignoring the noise, focusing on your strengths, and proving people wrong. And when you do, they’ll never forget it.”

Brand’s message to women in the workplace – and especially those entering male-dominated industries – is to trust their thinking and back their capabilities. “You might feel unsure, or like you don’t know enough. But you do. You’ve got a perspective that others don’t, and that’s powerful.”

With more women entering agri-science and related sectors, change is underway. But sustained progress depends on continued representation, mentorship and self-belief. “You don’t need to tick every box before stepping forward,” says Brand. “Growth happens when you take the chance and back yourself to figure it out,” she concludes.