A Sheep Farmer’s Best Friend

NAMPO Cape 2024 brings an exciting new feature to the programme with the Sheepdog Programme taking place in the BKB Livestock Centre from Wednesday to Friday, 11-13 September 2024.

Pippa Philip, National Secretary of the South African Sheepdog Association (SASDA), and one of the organisers of the event at NAMPO Cape 2024, explains: “Despite technology taking over many aspects of agriculture, working stock dogs still have a very valuable role to play. A well-trained dog can assist a farmer or his staff in working a flock of sheep or herd of cattle in an efficient and stress-free manner. Mechanical devices, such as drones, are only as good as their operator, while a good stock dog can “read” his livestock and act appropriately. These dogs have been selected over hundreds of years for their ability to gather a flock of sheep and for their trainability. An experienced partnership between a handler and his dog is magnificent to see and these dogs, when properly trained and managed, can perform the most amazing tasks. There is nothing more satisfying than executing a difficult job with yourself and your dog!”

Wednesday and Thursday’s programme begins at 9:00 a.m. with an hour-long demonstration and explanation of how to start training a dog to herd sheep. There will be dogs in various stages of training, which will show the progress of the training process, with an interactive session for spectators to ask questions and get advice.

Philip continues, “Wednesday, between 11:00 and 13:00, and 15:00 and 17:00, there will be a Yard-trial competition for any farm- or farm worker handlers who wants to participate, with a prescribed course and set time limit. Depending on entries, a few rounds are planned, with each round’s winner advancing to the final round at the end of the day, followed by a prize-giving, sponsored by Optimizor dog food. Participation is free of charge, but those interested are requested to contact the SASDA office on 078 439 0329.”

On Thursday, during the same hours, a yard competition, with some of the SASDA members, will be presented, which will follow the same format. Among those taking part is the reigning Dog of the Year 2023, Diesel, and his handler Mark Trollip from Swellendam. The Dog of the Year Award is a prestigious award given to the best performing dog throughout the year. The 2023 SA National Champion, Mac, together with his handler Pierre Strydom van Kareedouw, will also compete. Commentary during the event will give a clear explanation of what the judges will be looking for.

On Friday between 11:00 and 13:00 there will be a short competition between SASDA members, with a demonstration of two dogs being worked at the same time (Brace). There will also be a question-and-answer session, with demonstrations if possible.

“Throughout the three days we will have a stall in the BKB Livestock Centre, manned by members of SASDA, who will be happy to answer questions and will offer training materials for sale. We are very grateful to our sponsors for the programme, namely BKB and Optimizor Dog Food “, Philip concluded.

For more information contact the SA Sheepdog Association:

Cel No. 078 439 0329 (Tuesday to Friday, 09:00 – 13:00)

E-mail: sasda@jenny.co.za

General information: www.sasda.za.net