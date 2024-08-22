Milked: How Plant Milks are Now Dominating the Dairy Aisle

World Plant Milk Day on the 22nd of August is an international day that celebrates plant-based alternatives to dairy milk. Founded by Robbie Lockie, Co-founder of Plant Based News, in 2017 and established as a partnership with ProVeg in 2018, the campaign has attracted the attention of millions of people around the world and helped accelerate the transition from dairy milk to the rich variety of plant-based alternatives. From soy to oat to cashew to barley: the diversity of vegan milks continues to grow in tandem with the global shift towards plant-based consumption.

As of this year, ProVeg South Africa has logged an incredible range of non-animal dairy products available to South African consumers; including 126 plant milks, 91 vegan cheeses, 30 vegan yoghurts, 10 vegan butters and 94 vegan ice creams. The influx of new options comes as no surprise as the plant-based milk market is on its way to increase from US$ 20.1 billion in 2024 up to US$ 47.9 billion by 2034, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.1% over the next decade. Globally milk alternatives continue to hold the largest share of all plant-based categories -15% across the total market – as ongoing innovations intrigue a broader group of consumers. In terms of variety, almond milk continued to make up most sales of alternative milks in 2023, but oat, soy, and coconut saw the most dollar sales growth. Since plant-based milk, for example, coconut milk and soy milk, have numerous health and environmental benefits, the adoption is booming acutely on a global level. The amplified customer choice for plant-based food and beverages has encouraged the plant-based milk market to accelerate.

Plant milks, also known as plant-based milk alternatives are generally an extract of legumes, cereals, nuts, and/or seeds, diluted in water. They are very similar to animal milk in terms of texture, appearance, and use. Depending on the raw materials and fortification, they differ in their nutritional composition and taste, but none of them contains any lactose or cholesterol. People choose plant milks over dairy milk for a variety of reasons. Whether it is for their nutritional value, animal welfare reasons, lower environmental impact, to avoid lactose or dairy milk allergens, or simply out of taste preference.

Plant milks have been consumed for centuries in various cultures, but their popularity has skyrocketed over the past decade. Considering that 75% of the world’s adult population is lactose intolerant, it is not surprising that plant milk is the top-selling product in the entire veggie sector. One in two American and European consumers uses plant milk, either by itself or in addition to cow’s milk, while in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, it’s more than two-thirds of all consumers. Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in products that can improve their health and offer a more sustainable option.

Fortified plant-based milk products are not only healthier than traditional animal-based dairy products, boasting high nutrients and a lower fat content and calories, but they also have a much lower impact on the environment. Brands like Oatly use clever marketing strategies to make the health and sustainability benefits of their products clear to consumers, encouraging them to give oats a try.

Macadamia nut milk relatively recently entered the South African plant milk market, of which there are only two options available, one local producer and an international barista blend. Interestingly, South Africa is the largest producer of macadamia nuts in the world, predominantly exporting to China. Variability is a key driver for plant milk sales. In addition to handling a variety of ingredients like nuts, grains, and legumes, plant milk makers can produce different textures, from thick and creamy for nut milks, to light and watery for grain milks. Indeed plant-based milk producers continue to innovate and expand into new territory. This here has seen the South African release of Mwah! – the first barely milk on our market, as well as Giraf Macadamia and Maizly – the world’s first corn-based alternative.

Unlike meat alternatives, plant-based milk products are often merchandised alongside their animal-based equivalents. Instead of positioning plant-based milk products in a separate ‘vegan’ aisle or cooler, they tend to be positioned right near or alongside dairy milk products. This merchandising ‘nudge’ takes plant-based milk products to where a higher potential of shoppers are, familiarises the average consumer with these products and normalises their being on a par with animal milks. Accessibility, variability and health reasons have stood plant-based milks in good stead as a rising food commodity.

ProVeg’s report on plant milk shines a light on the top-selling product in the entire plant-based alternatives market. Based on current studies, this detailed report explores the role that plant milks can play in terms of global healthy and sustainable nutrition, from producers through to distributors and consumers.